I’m not sure about the Xbox Game Pass how to get out of Dev Josef fares-“How do I get paid?”





Game designer Josef Fares, who led the development teams for Hazelight on Brothers, A Way Out, and It Takes Two, isn’t for sale on subscription service ideas like the Xbox Game Pass. Talking to Polygon, Faires said the “Netflix system” was scary in the game context because he didn’t know how one very important part would be combined.

“I’m not sure if the Netflix system will work in the game. I’m not sure how it will work in the long run. […] The only thing that scares me a bit is if you have a system … how do you get paid? I’m not sure. “

Fares provided a potential business model structure for subscription services where developers are paid based on the time someone spends playing it. But that doesn’t work for developers who make short games. In the end, Fares said he liked the idea of ​​a system like the Game Pass that could get people to play more games than ever before. According to Microsoft data, yes, developers, that’s a problem.

“Let’s say you have a Netflix model and people are paid for the time you play your game. And if you have a shorter game, a story game, you’re obviously better than that. You’ll get less cash, “he said. “I’m very open to playing more games, but if that affects how the game is made, there’s a problem.”

Xbox boss Phil Spencer is open and transparent about the lack of one way to pay developers for services like GamePass. Executives said Microsoft would cut back on dealings with developers specific to their project. Spencer also confessed what Fairs had said. Microsoft said it has signed a contract to pay developers based on how long the game is played on the game pass.

“We are open [to] We are experimenting with many different partners. Because I don’t think we understand that, “Spencer said.

Hazelight’s A Way Out is currently available on the EA Play bundled with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it’s unclear if the decision includes fares. The game itself comes with a cooperation pass. This allows anyone who owns the game to invite friends online to play the entire game, even if they haven’t purchased it.

The next game of fares, It Takes Two, will be available on March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and PS4 and Xbox One. Like the last game in Hazelight, it can only be played in co-op.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

