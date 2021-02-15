Parlor crawls back to the sky online with Tea Party CEO – TechCrunch





Adopted by the Far Right, Parler, a social network that recently launched AWS because of its user-based habit of defending violence, is back online. Restoration casts doubt on the notion that “Big Tech” can keep unwanted presence offline, but Parlor’s return isn’t a big win, and the new CEO doesn’t suggest much philosophical change. ..

Users can now log in to Parler on the web, but when they log in, they’ll see that all old posts and content have been removed. It’s unclear if this was the result of a rush out of AWS last month, a scorched earth operation on content that soaked the site in hot water in the first place, or for some other reason.

Fortunately, someone had the mindset of making a backup, but had no intention of restoring it. @donk_enby has stripped millions of posts and media files from the site for posterity. This has already paid off, for example, because researchers used the file to show where a particular user was on the day of the Capitol riot. (She is currently pointing out various issues with the new Parler web rollout.)

The new site “uses sustainable and independent technology and does not rely on so-called” big tech “to operate it,” the statement states. The new host is SkySilk, which seems to be an OVHcloud reseller. I don’t generally ban the threat of violence, but I asked if I plan to enforce the terms. (Details of the breach were more published in a parlor attempt to bring it back to Amazon.)

The parlor aims to take itself a bit off the easy target by enhancing its moderated game. The site probably uses both AI and human moderators to monitor content that could rock the boat, but Facebook has tried this for years, but hasn’t got the hang of it yet. ..

Given that the parlors are still locked out of the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, they may be able to do that more easily. This is a big damper for activity, as mobile users make up the majority of social networks. As a result, the flood of content that the site couldn’t properly monitor in early January may have slowed down a bit. (I asked the company for more information about this and other issues. I’ll update this post if I get a reply.)

Meanwhile, after John Mates’ expulsion by the board, a new interim CEO is overseeing the task. Playing that role is Mark Meckler, the founder of Tea Party Patriots, a stubborn opponent of Obamacare, and a big fan of the exposed COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine. The group was also behind the infamous “America’s Frontline Doctors” event and was one of the organizers of a march to save America, which turned into a parliamentary riot.

Meckler’s pedigree suggests that parlors rarely turn new leaves, despite the alleged improvement in moderation. It is defined by a deliberate (and apparently inevitable) interruption with “Big Tech,” but the CEO, who embodies the same qualities as before, is more of a stubborn rebellion than introspection or a graceful compromise. Looks like.

