Amazon glasses with Alexa feel like the future | WJHL





Whether you’re listening to music, podcasts, or writing, there are some new audio gadgets that will make your job easier. Let’s take a look at some of the latest gadgets, including attempts to enter Amazon’s eyewear.

Amazon Echo Frame, $ 249

Amazon Echo Frames are glasses that incorporate the power of Alexa.

The Bluetooth frame incorporates a small speaker and microphone, as well as touch-sensitive areas and buttons for control. It can be used for hands-free access to Alexa, music, phones and more.

I don’t really have anything in my ears, so I like the fact that the surrounding sounds aren’t surrounded or distracted as much as I wear earphones. It’s a completely different sensation that makes you more comfortable over the long term and allows you to continue interacting with the world around you.

I listened to soft music while I was at work, listened to podcasts while taking a walk, and made phone calls on the couch. I almost forget that I’m wearing glasses, and the sound magically appears “around you.”

Battery life and audio quality can be improved, but echo frames are a great start. They feel like something in the future.

You can ask an ophthalmologist to put in a prescription lens, but the pre-installed lenses do not have a blue block feature.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $ 199

These are Samsung’s latest and greatest earphones. It features a sophisticated design and active noise canceling. In addition, it has enhanced water resistance for workouts.

The Buds Pro fits comfortably in your ears, but the design sticks out of your ears, so you have to push it in more than usual.

Overall, the audio quality is great and these are basically Samsung’s answers to the AirPods Pro.

Personally, I like the fit of the Samsung Buds Live, but there isn’t much water resistant sweat training and noise canceling is less noticeable.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also has touch-sensitive areas on the left and right earpieces. This means that you can accidentally pause the music if you are re-adjusting the fit. Thankfully, you can turn this feature off in your settings.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is currently available for $ 199.

Tula Mike, $ 200

Tula mics are more than they look. To get started, it’s a USB microphone that you can connect to your computer to record audio and improve the sound quality of your Zoom calls.

The Tula actually has two microphones. One is a directional microphone and the other captures more audio from around the room. You can choose which one to capture from.

The microphone also has internal memory. That is, you can record directly into the microphone. No computer required. This means that you can record whenever you get inspiration, without having to make a lot of settings. I will hit the record.

This was useful during the test when I was in Seattle. I recorded the entire podcast on a mic and I think it sounded great. You can listen to the episode here and know the sound quality.

The Tula also has background noise canceling, so the audio sounds good even if the conditions aren’t ideal.

Tula’s creator, David Brown, has spent many years in the music industry, playing musicians Beck and saxophone.

I also love the retro design and how Tula feels in your hands. This is a very sophisticated little addition to the mobile audio toolbox, or perfect for putting it on your desk for the next level of audio quality.

