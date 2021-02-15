Jaguar’s luxury car brand that will be all-electric by 2025 | KAMR





The illustration shows the Jaguar logo at the #WeAreMobility Fair at the 97th Brussels Motor Show held at the Brussels Expo in Brussels on Friday, January 18, 2019. (Credit: DIRK WAEM / AFP via Getty Images)

Jaguar, a struggling luxury car brand in London (AP), said a British company outlined plans to phase out internal combustion engines on Monday when it would be fully electric by 2025.

The Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, helps this move turn the fate of the 86-year-old Jaguar brand, which is typical of its class for many but has been struggling in recent years. I want

The switch to the future of electricity involves moving car production from JLR’s Castle Bromwich plant east of the city of Birmingham in central England to nearby Solihull.

CEO Thierry Boroa said the company is looking for opportunities to reuse the Castle Bromwich plant, leading to speculation that it could be used for battery production.

Jaguar Land Rover also said that the much more profitable Land Rover brand will produce the first all-electric model in 2024 to phase out internal combustion engines.

We have all the elements at our disposal to rethink our business and the experience our customers want, and to rethink our luxury benchmarks, “says Borore.

The move was welcomed by British Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps as a major step towards British car manufacturing. “

The Association of Automakers, a lobby group in the UK automotive industry, said the announcement represents an injection of confidence into the sector that has suffered over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes is a sustainability-focused roadmap for the future, with investment in electrification and hydrogen models, and connected digital technologies, government ambitions and consumption. It is in line with the rising expectations of the people.

But he said the UK needs to improve its competitiveness, especially in the light of the fierce global competition that is taking place in the shift from something like Tesla to electric vehicles.

The government will fully support advanced manufacturing with policy frameworks and growth plans that reduce costs, accelerate domestic battery production and electrification supply chains, and encourage R & D and skill development. You have to do it, “he said.

