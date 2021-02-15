How to delete Google Assistant recordings





The Google Assistant can add a lot of convenience to your life, but at the expense of privacy. Everything you say to Google is recorded, but there are several ways to delete these recordings.

What you record with the Google Assistant sounds scarier than it really is. As a starting point, it’s important to understand that Google only records you when the process is started with the “Hey / OK Google” command (or manually). Recordings are then used to improve voice matching.

Related: Does my smart speaker always listen to me?

Google offers several different ways to handle these recordings, and there’s something for all types of privacy-conscious people.

Manually delete Google Assistant recordings

First, go to the manual route and delete the recording when it is saved. Open a web browser and go to myaccount.google.com. Make sure you are logged in to the same Google account as your assistant’s smart speaker or display.

Then go to the Data and Personalization tab.

Find the Activity Controls section and click Web and App Activities.

Then select Manage Activity.

Click Filter by Date and Product and select Assistant from the menu.

The list only shows Google Assistant queries. The queries are organized by date, and you can click the “X” icon to remove all entries for the day.

Entries with recordings attached are indicated by a microphone icon. If you want to delete a specific entry, click Details.

Then select the 3-dot menu icon and click Delete.

that’s it. You can visit this page and delete the entry at any time.

Automatically delete Google Assistant recordings

If you don’t want to delete your data manually at all times, allow Google to delete it automatically after a period of time. This allows you to take advantage of both. Your assistant will recognize your voice better, but your recording will not be saved forever.

There is a complete guide on setting up the auto-delete feature. You can choose to delete it after 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months. We strongly recommend that you do this if you are using the Google Assistant.

Related: How to get Google to automatically delete web and location history

Completely opt out of recording

Google allows you to opt out of recordings altogether. It’s very easy to turn it off.

Open a web browser and go to myaccount.google.com. Make sure you are signed in.

Then go to the Data and Personalization tab.

Find the Activity Controls section and click Web and App Activities.

Go to Include Audio Recordings and clear the check box.

A message opens explaining what happens when you stop saving the audio recording. If you are confident,[保存を停止]Please click on the.

Recordings will no longer be saved to your Google account. Such a simple.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos