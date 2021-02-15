Microsoft is reportedly testing an xCloud gaming service for the web





Microsoft is reportedly preparing for xCloud for the web.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Microsoft has begun testing a web-based version of its xCloud game streaming service, The Verge reported on Monday. The site has been tested with employees before the public preview, the site reported.

The service will allow Xbox owners to access the game through a web browser, The Verge said in a report containing an image of that interface.

The web version offers a simple launcher to recommend games, resume recently played titles, and access games available on the software giant’s $ 15 / month streaming video game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Features a simple launcher including.

The xCloud browser version is reportedly also included in the PC version of the Xbox app on Windows 10.

Through xCloud, players can access games on their smartphones and tablets on the go and stream visually rich games from Microsoft servers to provide a console-quality experience on relatively low-performance devices.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

