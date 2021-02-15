Google Meet receives new security features





Thanks to COVID-19, the world has clearly moved to video calling. The use of video calling apps such as Zoom and Google Meet is increasing exponentially. In particular, Google is adding new security features to the Google Meet video calling app.

Video calls expose users to the Internet. It is important that the traffic is sent over a trusted network. With the latest security features, Google has changed the way Google Meet manages network traffic.

A new Google Meet security feature allows administrators to configure firewalls, according to a Techradar report. This allows only allowed traffic and blocks untrusted networks.

Not only this, the new update for Google Meet provides non-Google Workspace users with the same protection as Workspace users. In 2019, Google released a list of static IP addresses.

These static IP addresses for Google Meet in your workspace domain make it easier for administrators to identify video conferencing traffic.

This feature is currently available to users other than Google Workspace. This includes personal Google accounts or individual users who join the call anonymously.

The new IP range means Google Meet will stop using the old IP address on March 1, 2021

According to the official Google Workspace Updates blog, “It helps organizations other than Google Workspace domains and organizations with users who are not signed in to their Google account identify video conferencing traffic.”

However, when you introduce a new IP range, Google will stop your old Google Meet IP address. In particular, all old IP addresses will expire on March 1, 2021.

It is important to note that this can affect previously adopted network optimization protocols using older IP addresses. Therefore, we recommend that you add all new IP addresses to your current firewall and network configuration.

In addition, administrators must update the firewall with a new IP address to specify specific network rules for non-Google Workspace Meet traffic.

In addition, you’ll need to update your firewall to get a new Google Meet IP address. Google Workspace admins can find more information here.

That’s it for the new security features. This is an important security feature, especially for apps that connect people through video calls.

The new IP address for Google Meet Workspace admin has already been introduced and will have no impact on end users. Google is trying to add new features along with security features to improve the overuse of Google Meet, which has become a decent alternative to Zoom.

