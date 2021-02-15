Why Lenovo’s fascinating P11 Pro tablet resembles Coachz’s product





Spilled a lot of digital ink discussing one of the most provocative Chrome OS devices on the Coachz horizon. From 11-inch 3: 2 high-definition screens to removable form factors and wirelessly charging USI pens, the device first appeared on the Chrome OS market and will finally be available. I had previously speculated that this device could be an HP issue, but Im became a bit skeptical of it. Explain the reason and clarify the reason. I think Lenovo’s new P11 Pro tablet could be similar to what you will end up with when Coachz ships.

Most likely not made by HP

First, let’s talk to the manufacturer. Coachz actually has an HP battery inside, but Im is increasingly leaning towards this device not made by them. As you can see, the Chromium repository with the Huaqin email has increased the number of commits on this device. The ODM manufactures laptops and tablets for large groups of businesses, and HP is not one of them. There is no arguing that Coachz was created by Huaqin, but it is very rare for HP to cooperate with them in any way.

The list of Chromebook makers that Huaqin builds is huge, so knowing that this Chrome OS device is built by them can help to completely confuse things. In fact, there are few reliable leads, except that we are confident that this is most likely to come from HP. Please come back to this at the end.

P11 Pro Similarities

I received an email today pointing out that P11 Pro and its first Ive actually read about it. First of all, for the P11 Pro, you have to say that the specs are decent, it comes with a keyboard, optional pen input, boasts a high resolution and bright screen, and is reasonably priced even on a crazy tablet-only 5.8mm. Thinness. However, this email was a question about whether Lenovo would work with the Chrome OS version of this tablet, and as I considered it, I began to notice similarities with Coachz, which is worth considering. Lenovo P11Pro Android tablet

First, the P11 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which is pretty similar to the Snapdragon 7c already known to be in Coachz. In fact, of all the processors Lenovo could have installed in the P11 Pro, the 730G is as close as possible to the Snapdragon 7c.

Next, I was dealing with a high resolution 16:10 11.5 inch screen. Coachz wants to adopt an 11-inch 3: 2 screen, which is clearly a tablet built with the same target audience and the same veins. In addition, the P11 Pro has a kickstand, pen option, fingerprint scanner, and pogo pin attachment for the base keyboard. These are all Coachz features and everything Lenovo can tackle on Android when developing a new Chrome OS tablet.

A standard P11 tablet looks basically like a Duet

However, this is cake icing. If you’re a Chromebook fan, you’ll find something pretty impressive when you look at Lenovo’s P11 tablets. This looks much like the most popular Chromebook in 2020 on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet.So now: Lenovo P11 Android tablet

With this amazing similarity in mind, keep in mind that the P11 tablet looks a lot like Duet, but it’s not a 1: 1 match. In fact, the P11 screen is high resolution and is bumped diagonally up to 11 inches. Design inspiration is clearly derived from working with Duet, but the device is more than just a copy / paste task.

Now let’s take a look at the similarities between Duet and this standard P11 and consider what many of the P11 Pro’s design aesthetics would look like when migrating to the Chrome OS version of this same formula. Sure, the screen is a little different and the keyboard changes, but many of the formulas already revealed in Coachz are already here and ready. And it looks great! The P11 Pro is a beautiful and thin tablet, and I’m happy to see Chrome OS coming.

Now, combining all of this with the fact that Huaqin (remember your previous device?) Makes devices for Lenovo, not only is Lenovo likely to be the manufacturer of Coachz, but many Start building a compelling case of expecting that, no matter what Coachz will end up with, this next tablet of P11 Pro’s great-looking design language comes from somewhere, Is it possible that it looks like something else and doesn’t come with these dimensions? definitely. But I think there is a better chance that something has happened here, and you know that you, like me, continue to dig until we know for sure.

