Trafi introduced a mobility platform as a service to LatAm, starting with Bogota – TechCrunch





Trafi, a Lithuanian start-up that has created a platform that allows users to plan, book and pay for different modes of transportation in the city, has expanded beyond the European market, which has begun to work on one of the world’s busiest urban areas. I am.

The company said it has agreed to offer a mobility platform as a service in Bogota, Colombia.

Trafi’s platform is a white label product. But whether it’s Yuomov in Zurich, Jelbi in Berlin, or MVG in Munich, the same underlying technology is under its name. With operations in seven European cities, the company can collect traffic data and provide users with real-time route planning. It also handles payment systems, so you can differentiate yourself from your competitors.

However, Trafi does more than just work with cities. The company’s technology is also used by Google, Lyft and Gojek.

In Bogotá, the platform brings together all forms of public transport, including buses, trams, local taxis and electric bikes. Users can book and pay for a variety of modes of transportation using a single payment system. The app offers a combination of up to three different modes, including real-time departure information, a “nearby feature” that shows the user all mobility options available at the location, and traveling on an electric bike. Includes “Intermodal Routing”. Bus stop.

Bogota is just the beginning. Trafi co-founder and CEO Martynas Gudonaviius told TechCrunch that the company plans to expand to other LatAm cities. The company will first target the capitals of other Latin American countries, such as Sao Paulo, Brazil. Gudnavius ​​said Traffy would also seek contracts with small and medium-sized cities in the region. He added that cities with digital tickets and a variety of modes of transportation, such as scooters, bicycles, buses and ride-hailing services, are a perfect fit for the company.

“Latin America is a great example of how mobility as a service can really strive,” Gudonaviius said. “This is why we are in Bogotá. It is this young, dynamic and fast-growing population. And we have the concept of mobility as a service from the transportation patterns and behaviors they currently have. We are here to support a major transition to. “

Trafi has hired a director in the region and plans to hire more people in all departments this year. We are also considering expanding to Asia in the latter half of 2021. Gudonaviius does not provide specific details, but the company said it has a short list of cities it wants to enter. He specifically stated that Traffy plans to expand into Japanese cities.

