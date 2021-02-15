How Universities Promote Entrepreneurship – TechCrunch





15 agencies have partnered to create a centralized pool of licenseable IPs

Brian heater @ bheater / 12 hours

Earlier this year, the top 15 universities in the United States joined forces to launch a one-stop shop where businesses and start-ups could discover and license patents.

University Technology Licensing Program LLC (UTLP) in collaboration with Brown, Caltech, Colombia, Cornell, Harvard, Illinois University, Michigan, Northwest, Penn, Princeton, SUNY Binghamton, University of California, Berkeley, UCLA, University of Southern California, and Yale University. ) Create a centralized pool of licenseable IPs.

UTLP has emerged to help more higher education institutions increase their investment in the entrepreneurial pipeline and increase the number of students launching startups after graduation. In some cases, the school acts as an accelerator, providing resources to students and helping them connect with VCs to find seed funding.

To take a closer look at the new program and gain more insight into the university-to-startup pipeline, we said:

The UTLP initiative seems to be more focused on licensing IP to existing companies than accelerating university startups.

Orin Herskowitz: UTLP’s work is on licensing intellectual property to a slightly broken interface between universities and very large companies in the technical field. But USC and Colombia, and especially over the last three to seven years, many of our peers have helped faculty students realize their entrepreneurial dreams and launch startups centered on this exciting university technology. Pivoted on a large scale to.

Broken words popped out to me. What was the problem historically?

Orin Herskowitz: Universities have been the source of amazing, life-saving and life-improving inventions for decades. There are a ton of new drugs and medical devices like Google, cybersecurity improvements, search engines that have come out of college over the years, and they are federally funded and developed in the lab by startups or industries. And that’s great. For at least the last few decades, the interface worked really, really well in some areas, but not so well in others. Therefore, in life sciences, energy, advanced materials, and in these industries, these innovations, which often have a major impact on society, are actually based on one or two or three core Eureka moments. For example, there are one or two patents underlying a huge new anti-cancer drug.

But in the technical field, this is a very different dynamic. Often, these inventions are very important and launch a whole new generation of products and services, but the problem is that new devices such as the iPhone or part of the software are not one or two. You may rely on dozens or even hundreds of innovations from many different universities.

Obviously, not all breakthroughs require a startup to launch. I think most of these things make the most sense to work with existing companies.

Jennifer Dyer: We’ve all refocused on innovation within the university and have really helped students, faculty and staff who want to start a business start those companies. Looking at the space, starting a company in a high-tech space may not make sense as it helps to educate students that they need to go out and get 100 different licenses. We plan to provide a non-exclusive license and do not prevent you from promoting this technology. This is probably the first pool of non-standard essential patents in the high-tech field, making it somewhat unique. In retrospect, most pools are around standard essential patents.

The issue of monopoly is interesting. Won’t you give exclusive rights at the right price?





