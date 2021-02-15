Google Pay now works with six more American financial institutions





This story was first published on December 18, 2020 at 7:00 am PST on December 18, 2020, and last updated on February 15, 2021 at 10:39 am PST on February 15, 2021.

Google Pay already works with about 3,000 partners, but you can still continue to support banks and credit unions. After adding 89 financial institutions to the list last month, mobile payment services have added 67 more financial institutions in the United States alone.

The list below is sorted alphabetically so you can see if a bank is part of it. Otherwise, you can use the Cmd / Ctrl + F shortcuts to search for pages, or use the “Search within page” feature of your mobile browser to save time.

1st Federal Savings Bank of SC, Inc 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union AMOCO FCU Affinity First Federal Credit Union Alabama Central Credit Union American Bank & Trust Company (KY) American Bank, NA (IA) Americana Riviera Bank (CA) American Credit Union (TX) Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union (Gray, TN) Bank of Clarke County (VA) Bank of Walker County (AL) Brentwood Bank (PA) Buckeye Community FCU Century Bank of the Ozarks (MO) Citizens Bank & Trust (LA) Citizens Bank (TX) Citizens Bank and Trust (FL) Citizens State Bank (WI) Citizens State Bank of Waverly Inc (MN) Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company, Inc. (IA) Colorado Credit Union Commercial National Bank of Brady (TX) Community Bank (SD) Community Wide Federal Credit Union Cornerstone Bank (MA) Credit Union of Southern California Crow Wing Power Credit Union (MN) Cumberland Federal Bank, FSB Education Personnel Federal Credit Union Ephrata National Bank (PA) Extracto Banks (TX) F & M Community Bank, NA F & M Bank (GA) Fahey Banking Company Financial Resources Federal Credit Union (NJ) First Commercial Bank (MS) First Heritage Bank (KS) First National Waynesboro Bank (GA) Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union Greenville Federal Hiawasa National Bank Inland Valley Federal Credit Union (CA) Jefferson Bank Members Plus Credit Union (MA) Midwest Bank NA Midwest Community Bank Monroe County Community Credit Union (MI) New Market Bank (MN) Newtown Savings Bank Nizari Progressive Federal Credit Union PNC Bank, Global Investment Services Pelican State Credit Union People’s Trust Federal Credit Union (TX) Peoples Bank Kentucky Inc (KY) Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (NC) PrimeSouth Bank (Waycross) , GA) Security Bank USA Security National Bank of Omaha South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union Sterling National Bank Suncrest Bank (CA) The First, National Banking Association (MS) Tolleson Private Bank Triad Business Bank Ultima Bank Minnesota (MN) West Union Bank

18 more

The last time I checked in to Google’s list of paid support banks, there were a lot of new faces around me, and for good reason. It’s been a few months since I last caught up. Now we’ll be back in just a few weeks, and we have a healthy new institution assortment to share with you, but those numbers have dropped considerably. Check out the latest 18 banks on Google Pay.

1st Sea Isle City Parliament God’s Credit Bank of Hope CHHE Federal Credit Union Kapon Valley Bank Chelsea Groton Bank Coca-Cola Federal Credit Union Eagle Bank and Trust (AR) Glendale Area School Credit Union Hawaii County Employees Federal Credit Union Healthcare Employees Federal Credit Union New Bedford Credit Union Paper City Savings Association People’s Exchange Bank People’s Trust Company St. All Vans Rail West Federal Credit Union USAgencies Credit Union WESTconsin Credit Union

Another 18

It’s the new year. In other words, it’s exactly the same as with Google Pay. Given the number of banks added to the roster, that’s not a bad thing at all. If you follow up on the batch of 18 new institutions that you checked out in December, you’ll find an additional 18 sets.

Equitable Savings & Loan Association (CO) Farmers Bureau Bank (NV) First American Credit Union (AZ) First National Bank of Scott City (KS) First National Bank of Williamson (WV) First Priority Credit Union (MA) First State Bank of Wyoming (MN) ) Grand Trunk (BC) Employees Federal CU Heartland Area Federal Credit Union (NE) International City Bank (CA) Kent County Credit Union (MI) MRV Bank (MO) Nevada Bank & Trust Co., Ltd. (NV) Arkansaw Premier Bank (AR) River Valley Credit Union (IA) San Patricio County Teachers FCU (TX) Security Bank & Trust Co (TN) Straits Area Federal Credit Union (MI)

22 new banks

Google Pay will almost certainly support 3,000 banks by the end of 2021. This is probably much earlier than that. With these 22 new batches, there are 40 additions from the beginning of the year, with only 152 left until Pay reaches the next milestone. Will you arrive by summer? Will Google actually run out of new banks at some point? Haha, no.

Aerospace Federal Credit Union American Bank of Missouri (MO) Anna-Jonesboro National Bank (IL) Blue Eagle Credit Union (VA) Central Credit Union of Florida Chippewa Valley Bank (WI) Community America Credit Union Cove Federal Credit Union Haverhill Bank (MA) Heartland National Bank (FL) Illinois State Credit Union Keystone Savings Bank (IA) Members Choice Financial Credit Union Missouri Electric Cooperatives Employees Credit Union New York Community Bank Pinnacle Bank (CA) Police and Fire Federal Credit Union Southern States Bank State Bank of Cerro Gordo The Alabama Exchange Bank United Arkansas FCU (AR) Vermont Employee Credit Union

6 more

As you know, these last few updates to Google Pay Bank’s large list felt like trying to drink from a fire hose. 22 banks? 18 banks? It has a lot to handle. Thankfully, Google dialed back a bit for the latest update, a relatively limited list of six new banks:

South Louisiana Bank, Houma, Louisiana, East Arkanza Suirinoi Community Credit Union, Houma, Louisiana First National Bank of Portage Community Bank New Washington State Bank Virginia Beach School Federal Credit Union

