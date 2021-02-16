Report: Rainbow Six Quartin renamed parasites due to a pandemic approaching large scale





Ubisoft will reportedly expand the world of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and change the brand name of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Sea Lantin. The successor to the multiplayer hit, science fiction was first unveiled at E3 2019, which depicts a world struck by alien parasites. The COVID-19 pandemic quickly put those plans on hold, and while development continued quietly, the premise added to the newly discovered weight in the light of current world events.

According to a new report, Ubisoft has completed a new brand and adopted “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Parasite” as the latest name for the project. Unreleased assets related to the title were first published by MP1ST following the file uploaded to the PlayStation Network and documented as 1.01 “Initial Launch Patch”. This includes allegations of Parasite brand key art depicting the sports protective equipment of existing operator Elbieta “Ela” Bosak.

Speculation about the new title of the Rainbow Six Quarantine project has spread for some time after boosting the launch beyond the initial launch plan for 2020. Previously not attending multiple Ubisoft press conferences, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently suggested that the company was evaluating the title’s brand before it went on sale. “Rainbow Six Quarantine is actually creating a product named today. This is what we are evaluating and we will look at what will happen with that product in the future.” Gillemott said in a recent earnings announcement.

Ubisoft continues to stick to the details of Rainbow Six Quarantine, but hints at a collaborative setup similar to the previous limited-time Outbreak mode released for Rainbow Six Siege in early 2018. From Rainbow Six Siege. Past reports have suggested a national background from New York City to San Francisco and much of the same gameplay basics as its competitive predecessor.

The basic premise of the title is still a delicate topic, but the new branding keeps the project somewhat away from the actual event. You can expect to learn more about the latest forms, including the revised names, over the next few months.

Rainbow Six Quarantine has not yet received a new release date, but publishers have recently proposed that it will be available in the 2021/22 fiscal year scheduled between April 2021 and March 2022. did.

