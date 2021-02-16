



I came here to compare Google Pixel 5 and Xiaomi Mi 11. These two companies are the best smartphones they have to offer at the moment. There are many differences between these two smartphones and you should be able to easily make a purchase decision. I’ve come here to point out these differences, so it’s easy to choose between the two. The two devices differ considerably in terms of design, specifications, software, and so on.

As always, we often compare the two devices across several categories. First, take a closer look at the specs before moving on to the design, display, performance, battery, camera, and audio aspects. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is technically much more powerful than the Pixel 5 on paper. Nonetheless, it’s not that expensive, so let’s compare the Google Pixel 5 and the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Specifications Google Pixel 5Xiaomi Mi11 Screen size 6 inch fullHD + OLED display (90Hz) 6.81 inch WQHD + AMOLED Quad curve DotDisplay (120Hz) Screen resolution 2340 x 10803200 x 1440SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 888RAM8GB (LPDDR4X) 8GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB UFS 3.1); Non-expandable rear camera 12.2MP (f / 1.7 aperture, 27mm lens, 1.4um pixel size, dual pixel PDAF, OIS) 16MP (ultra wide, f / 2.2 aperture, 1.0um pixel size, 107 degree FoV) 108MP (f / 1.85 aperture, 7P lens, OIS, 1/33 inch sensor size, 0.8um pixel size, 1.6um 4-in-1 superpixel) 13MP (f / 2.4 aperture, 123 degree FoV) 5MP (telemacro, f) / 2.4 aperture, AF 3cm-10cm) Front camera 8MP (f / 2.0 aperture, 24mm lens, 1.12um pixel size) 20MP (0.8um pixel size, 1.6um 4-in-1 super pixel, f / 2.2 aperture) Battery 4,080 mAh, non-removable, 18W fast battery charging, 18W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging 4,600mAh, non-removable, 55W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging dimensions 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06 mmWeight 151g 196g Connectivity5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Security Rear Fingerprint Scanner In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) OS Android 11Android 11 MIUI 12.5 Price $ 699799BuyG oogleXiaomi / AliExpress Google Pixel 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Design

Both of these phones have a very thin bezel and a display camera hole in the upper left corner. That’s basically where those similarities end. The Google Pixel 5 is a much smaller device, but Google used a variety of materials here. You can see that the Google Pixel 5 is made of metal, but the back is covered with resin, which is essentially plastic. However, the phone is comfortable in the hand and much less slippery than the Xiaomi Mi 11.

By the way, all bezels on Google Pixel 5 are the same thickness. The Pixel 5 has a flat display and the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a curved display. Their camera modules look completely different, but they are in the same place on the back and have different hardware. As you can see, the Pixel 5 has a back-facing fingerprint scanner, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is made of metal and glass and is very slippery. The device is also much taller and wider than the Pixel 5, but the same thickness. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is quite heavy, but it’s expected to take into account the size differences. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is 45 grams heavier than the Pixel 5. Both of these phones look great and fit in your hand, but the difference is immeasurable.

If you’re looking for a small, non-slip device, the Pixel 5 is for you. If you need a bigger phone and don’t mind the soap elements you have, the Xiaomi Mi 11 feels very premium. It’s all a matter of taste.

Google Pixel 5 and Xiaomi Mi 11: Display

The displays on these two phones are quite different. The Google Pixel 5 features a 6-inch fullHD + (2340 x 1080) OLED display. This display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10 + content. Flat display, protected from Corning by Gorilla Glass 6. By the way, I was looking at the aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 here. The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a much larger display.

The device features a 6.81 inch QHD + (3200 x 1440) AMOLED display. As you can see, the resolution is also higher. What’s more, it also offers a higher refresh rate at 120Hz. By the way, this display offers an adaptive refresh rate, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The display is curved and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, the latest and greatest protection from Corning. The Xiaomi Mi 11s panel is also much brighter than the Pixel 5s.

The display on the Xiaomi Mi 11 is much better on paper, but is it something you’ll notice in real life? Now, placing the two displays side by side gives you a solid picture of the quality of the Xiaomi Mi 11s panel. It is a bright and punchy design while feeling the difference in refresh rate. The Xiaomi Mi 11 also offers higher touch sampling. The Pixel 5s display is better than enough, and to be honest, most people don’t care about the difference. Both displays are vibrant, responsive and have a good viewing angle.

Google Pixel 5 and Xiaomi Mi 11: Performance

How is your performance? Well, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a much more powerful device on paper. The phone comes with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 888 SoC. In addition, it provides modern RAM and flash storage units to add performance benefits. The Google Pixel 5, on the other hand, offers an inferior Snapdragon 765G processor with older RAM and a flash storage unit.

Compared to the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Google Pixel 5 actually looks like a mid-range smartphone on paper, but what do you notice in the actual performance? No, it’s not. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has more potential, but both smartphones are certainly very responsive. Both smartphones work much the same when it comes to browsing, multimedia consumption, taking photos and videos, and more.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 can load the game a bit faster and will also improve performance in the gaming sector. Other high SoC-strength tasks may run faster on Mi11 as well. However, for most people, both smartphones work in much the same way. So while the Xiaomi Mi 11s has a lot of power, the Pixel 5 will perform well and may be happy with both devices in the near future.

Google Pixel 5 and Xiaomi Mi 11: Battery

The Google Pixel 5 comes with a 4,080mAh battery, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 4,600mAh battery. This difference is expected because the difference in display size and resolution is so great. But are these battery capacities enough for two smartphones? Well, the simple answer is yes, yes. Both Google Pixel 5s are great, but they actually offer more features in the battery life sector.

The battery life of the Pixel 5 is so long that some people use the phone for two days before it needs to be recharged. Exceeding the 7 hour screen on time mark is not a problem at all, and it may even be possible to exceed more than 8 hours of screen on time in a day. The Xiaomi Mi 11 also offers a very stable battery life with a screen-on-time of over 6 hours, and in some cases over 7. Of course, mileage is different because it all depends on how the device is used.

When it comes to charging, the Xiaomi Mi 11 wins. That’s for sure. The device offers 55W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. What’s more, 10W reverse wireless charging is possible. Google Pixel 5, on the other hand, offers 18W wired charging, 12W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.That’s enough for most people, but the Mi 11 offers a much faster charge, and there’s no doubt about it.

Google Pixel 5 and Xiaomi Mi 11: Camera

How about the camera? Well, the settings here are quite different when compared. The Google Pixel 5 has a much older 12-megapixel main camera sensor and relies heavily on Google’s camera software. In addition to its main sensor, we also offer an ultra-wide camera. The Mi 11, on the other hand, has a 108-megapixel main camera and macro camera with an ultra-wide unit.

When it comes to image quality, both phones offer, that’s for sure. The magic of Google cameras is powerful and this phone offers with both cameras, regardless of conditions. It’s strange even in the dark, and the daytime images have sharp, balanced colors. The Pixel 5 also works great for HDR images and can be well balanced.

Xiaomi Mi 11 is also a great performer. Images during the day will be very clear. However, the image taken with the main sensor is significantly better than the image taken with the ultra-wide sensor. As Xiaomi learned from Mi 10’s mistakes, Mi 11 does a great job even in the dark and decided to fix them here. There are no problems such as the glare of street lights. The Xiaomi Mi 11 tends to desaturate the image a bit more than the Pixel 5 in post-processing.

audio

Well, when it comes to audio, they’re quite different. Only the Xiaomi Mi 11 offers true stereo speakers. The device has one at the top and one at the bottom, and these speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon. The Pixel 5, on the other hand, has one speaker at the bottom and the other under the display. Therefore, it depends on the vibration of the secondary speaker, not the actual physical unit.

If you place the two devices side by side, you will notice the difference. The Pixel 5 sounds a bit muffled compared to the Xiaomi Mi 11. If you like speakers, Mi11 is a better choice. Well, when it comes to audio through good headphones, both phones deliver in that regard. You get a balanced sound across the spectrum. Don’t expect miracles, but many will be dissatisfied.

