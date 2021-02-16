Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm protest Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm





Some of the world’s largest tech companies have complained to US antitrust regulators about Nvidia Corp’s acquisition of Arm. This is because this transaction adversely affects competition in areas of the industry that are essential to your business.

Alphabet Inc’s Google, Microsoft Corp., and Qualcomm Inc. are not allowed to speak publicly as one of the companies concerned about the $ 40 billion deal and seeking intervention from antitrust authorities. Those familiar with the process of asking them not to reveal their identities said. At least one company wants to kill the deal. In New York trading on Friday, Nvidia’s share price fell 3.1%. The acquisition will give Nvidia control over key suppliers that license essential chip technologies such as Apple, Intel, Samsung Electronics, Amazon.com and Huawei in China.

UK-based Arm is known as Switzerland in the industry because it licenses software code associated with chip design to all entrants rather than competing with semiconductor companies. The concern is that if Nvidia owns Arm, it could limit access to rival technology or increase the cost of access.

Nvidia argues that the purchase price alone means there is no incentive to ruin its neutrality, but some rivals and Arm customers are not convinced. A Nvidia spokeswoman said in a statement, “As we go through the review process, both regulators and customers will continue Arm’s open licensing model and ensure a transparent and collaborative relationship with Arm’s licensees. I am confident that we will realize the benefits of our plan. ” ..

