NATO Launches New Burden-Sharing, Technical Efforts «Breaking Defense





Washington: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calls for a drastic change in the way the alliance pays for military deployments, protecting its technology base from today’s foreign investment, the group’s first major meeting in 2021 Set the stage for.

Stoltenberg has announced a new Defense Innovation Initiative that promotes interoperability and promotes transatlantic cooperation on defense innovation. We also asked for a detailed review of potential Chinese and Russian investments in key sectors of the defense industry in a briefing with reporters prior to the two launches. -NATO Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Brussels,

It’s not yet clear how these ideas are embodied, but the agenda presented by Stoltenberg takes some of the sharp criticisms cast on the alliance by former President Trump and the former administration. It suggests that there is. The Biden administration has suggested that NATO is also hoping to step up, albeit from a more diplomatic point of view.

Stoltenberg takes a page from the work done by the Department of Defense and the State Department over the past few years to protect key industries from Chinese investment, including those due to foreign ownership and influence, important of the alliance. We asked for an annual review of infrastructure and technology vulnerabilities.

That effort could be a transatlantic cousin of the Pentagon’s work to counteract potential Chinese funding invested in the US technology sector, especially in companies working with the US Department of Defense.

The work was released last week when Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s top aide and head of the Pentagon’s new China Task Force, Ely Ratner, said the Pentagon’s technology competition issue was becoming more and more important. Received approval stamp from Biden team US-China relations [and] It is a big priority for the government.

Stoltenberg also prioritized new efforts to maintain its technological advantage by establishing the NATO Defense Innovation Initiative to promote interoperability and promote transatlantic cooperation on defense innovation. ..

Stoltenberg hopes NATO will work with small commercial companies as some of the most important innovations in AI, unmanned and autonomous technologies, and computing have come from small commercial companies. I made it clear.

NATO aims to further strengthen its investment and development of these new technologies, and I think it can play a role in supporting startups and cooperating with the private sector.

With NATO HQ investing more money in innovation, countries can invest in technologies that can be used by the entire alliance, rather than moving in their own direction. According to Stoltenberg, technical gaps between allies need to be prevented. Of course, we welcome allies to invest more in new technologies, but if different allies have more and more advanced capabilities, we need to be able to integrate them into the overall international power.

During his time as Secretary-General, Stoltenberg endured several Trump tantrums over spending and sharing. Most important is the performance of the former president at the 2018 NATO Summit when the event was confused by demanding immediate increases in defense spending from allies.

They were difficult lessons to absorb, but they emphasized the slow-paced American frustration of European reform. But they seem to be a lesson that Stoltenberg is trying to shape into change.

He expects nine of NATO’s members to reach the benchmark of directing 2% of GDP to their defense this year, and expects an overall increase in allied defense budgets for the seventh consecutive year. is showing. This clearly precedes Trump’s tantrum.

Especially when it comes to NATO’s new fighting groups in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and their deployment in Afghanistan and Iraq, the issue of sharing the burden was not just American dissatisfaction. Man, equipment, money.

These deployments are funded by the countries that provide the military that Stoltenberg wants to change.

According to Stoltenberg, asking NATO to start funding these missions is a way to spread the burden across the alliance, rather than having individual countries bear the costs. Encourage the supply of troops to small countries.

Mr. Stoltenberg has not completely healed that the last administration did not allow the United States to comply with Article 5 (the right of collective self-defense mechanism, which is the basic foundation of the entire alliance) early on. Suggesting that it is a hurt and sharing these burdens is “a commitment to Article 5 of deterrence and defense, as our political unity is based on our commitment to protect and protect each other. Indicates.

Asked specifically about the Trump era heritage in the alliance, Stoltenberg proposed 2021, and the Biden administration is a new opportunity for NATO and what he is trying to take advantage of.

He said it is a well-known fact that there have been some difficult discussions within NATO over the last four years. But now we are looking to the future. And the future is that NATO, Europe and North America are working together to have a US administration that is strongly committed to transatlantic ties. welcome. And I have spoken to President Biden twice since the election, and in both conversations he was very strong, very clear about the importance of rebuilding the alliance and further strengthening NATO. I am.

