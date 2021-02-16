Valorant announces new escalation game mode





On Monday, Valorant developer Riot Games revealed that patch 2.03 will introduce an exciting new game mode called Escalation.

Escalation is a 5v5 game mode in which players take kills and compete for level up. There are a total of 12 levels, and the team that reaches the highest level when the 12 levels are completed or the timer expires after 10 minutes wins the game. Players are given different abilities and guns for each level. However, the level of the team is different from the level of the individual players.

Every player has an individual weapon level that must be worked on to complete. To reach the next weapon level, the player must take 1 kill with the current weapon. The squad level will still increase, but players who get kills with weapons lower than the current squad level will only get half the points of the squad for each kill.

One of the key features of escalation is that players cannot use agent-specific abilities. Instead, there is a set of global abilities that anyone can use, regardless of who plays.

Escalation game mode article (Arabic, need to be translated) https://t.co/THJtnor6OE

— Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 15, 2021

Valorant’s escalation level and abilities

Here are some of the different levels and abilities of escalation:

Level 1: Always Ray’s Rocket Launcher feature or either Vandal or Phantom Weapon. Level 2: Always either Vandal or Phantom.Levels 3-11: Various weapons and abilities Level 12: Shorties, classics, knives, stun arrows, and even snowball throws

According to Riot, each game lasts up to 10 minutes and lasts about 7-9 minutes, with players earning 800 XP to complete the match. Like Barorant’s Deathmatch mode, escalation matches do not count towards quest progress.

Escalation is very similar to the arms race from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This is a popular game mode that the community wanted to see at some point in Valorant. This is a limited-time game mode that will never exist. It hasn’t been announced how long it will last, but be sure to check it out later this week when it’s released in patch 2.03.

