Nintendo sues developer for patent infringement for $ 47 million





Nintendo is suing COLOPL, the developer of the White Cat Project, for about 4.98 billion yen (about $ 47 million) for five different patent infringements.

In 2018, Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Colopl, the developer of the White Cat Project, following a patent infringement allegation. The proceedings have been going on for quite some time, claiming that Nintendo copied COLOPL’s patented management scheme. The developers have since changed some of their control schemes, but still refuse to admit cheating.

Nintendo is known for putting many people and businesses on duty in court. A popular Japanese publisher / developer recently won the proceedings after a go-kart company was found dressing up a customer in a Nintendo character costume to create a real Mario Kart. The company won $ 480,000 in damages in the proceedings. The beloved company protects its image and character so much that it’s no wonder Nintendo is very obsessed with taking people to court when it finds an opportunity. That said, the new proceedings may have taken things to another level.

Nintendo’s current proceedings against COLOPL raise the amount of damages sought from 4.4 billion yen to 4.95 billion yen (about 47 million dollars) due to cumulative charges over the past few years (via Silicon Ella and Famitsu) I did. Nintendo is currently suing mobile game developers for five patent infringements, including Nintendo’s patented touch control scheme. COLOPL records that we are confident that our game does not infringe Nintendo’s patents and that the company supports “the legitimacy of that view.” COLOPL is a “touch panel” patented by Nintendo for the special technology used to operate the joystick. Ironically, Nintendo also found that analog sticks were in the legal deep sea.

The problem began in 2016 when Nintendo complained, but COLOPL made an effort to explain to Nintendo how it was not copied. Apparently this didn’t work at Nintendo as the proceedings began shortly thereafter. It’s not yet known if the court will actually stand by Nintendo, but given the length of the proceedings, it seems difficult to actually determine if there was a real patent infringement.

Given that Nintendo is one of the largest companies in the world, there are certainly many talented lawyers who can support all kinds of proceedings with some legal basis. The proceedings are likely to continue for some time, but given that COLOPL is reluctant to abandon its belief that it has not infringed the patent, it is unlikely that a compromise will be found in the out-of-court settlement. with Nintendo.

Source: Siliconera, Famitsu

