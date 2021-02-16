Apple has fixed a bug that allowed users to start installing macOS Big Sur without enough space





Last week it was reported that there was a serious problem with macOS Big Sur that could result in data loss if a user tries to upgrade their Mac to the latest version of the operating system without enough free space. Apple has finally fixed the issue with a new build of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1. This properly checks if the disk has the required space before starting the upgrade process.

Macintosh first reported that when upgrading a Mac computer to macOS Big Sur, multiple users were getting error messages and the Mac couldn’t boot. The only solution was to use target disk mode (target disk mode) to delete some files from the internal disk. Does not work on some models) or wipe the entire disk.

According to Apple, upgrading to macOS Big Sur for the first time requires at least 35.5 GB of available storage, which does not include the 13 GB macOS Big Sur installer. Unfortunately, macOS tries to install the Big Sur update even if your Mac doesn’t have 35.5 GB of storage. As a result, users can lose all their data.

Apple has quietly released a new build of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 (20D75). This prevents users from upgrading their operating system if they do not have enough free space. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to fix the Mac stuck after starting the installation of macOS Big Sur.

The full macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 (20D75) installer is now available for download.

I’ve confirmed that the new installer now properly checks for free space.

This is a serious issue and I’m glad that users aren’t involved in this issue. https://t.co/dYSuRjdd4p pic.twitter.com/ILxoKfhORn

— Mackintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) February 15, 2021

If you are affected by this issue after trying to install macOS Big Sur on your Mac, Mr. You can recover the files by following the detailed steps shared on the Macintosh blog, or at least back up and run your Mac after cleanup. Install macOS.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos