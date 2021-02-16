A flaw in the second vulnerability in MacOS Telegram was found after updating version 7.4. TechFirm offers $ 3600 incentives





A flaw in MacO Telegram’s second vulnerability discovered by researchers after updating version 7.4 (Howfinity YouTube screenshot)

A security researcher known as Dhiraj Mishra recently discovered that macOS application version 7.3 had a security flaw that allowed access to actually self-destructing chat audio and video messages. These particular chats are called end-to-end encryption and can also be automatically removed from both recipients and senders, even after a user-selected time.

Security flaws in MacO Telegram

However, this particular flaw has put security and chat at risk. This is because certain content may actually be accessed, perhaps after it expires. Researchers reported their findings to Telegram at some point on December 26, 2020, and the service resolved a version 7.4 issue published on January 29.

Meanwhile, researchers have also identified another second vulnerability in Telegram’s known macOS app that actually stores local passwords in plain text in a particular JSON file pointed to by TheHackerNews site. Mishra then received a whopping € 3,000 for actually reporting the two deficiencies mentioned above as part of the app’s larger bug bounty program.

End-to-end encrypted telegram

According to an article in TheTimesHub, certain companies are actually offering this particular initiative to optimize the security of their products and to facilitate the discovery of certain errors. It’s also important to remember that, unlike the popular Signal and the controversial WhatsApp, conversations in Telegram aren’t yet encrypted from one end to the other by default. This means that the user must manually select the encryption option to protect the files and messages.

It includes end-to-end encryption so that both the sender and the recipient can see the specific content of a particular message. This is because the message is protected in case it could be intercepted in the middle. This means that there is no way for a company to access the content of a user’s message, even if it actually goes through another intermediate server.

Telegram provides incentives

The security incentives provided by Telegram are for independent individuals to spend their time and effort finding Telegram flaws before potential hackers. The company then fixes these specific security issues, hiding rough patches and adding layers of security.

When it comes to hacking, certain apps can have loopholes, so apps need to issue security updates from time to time. Not many users understand why updates need to be rolled out from time to time, but this is basically a company that uses security measures and other specific features to keep applications up to date. Is the method.

