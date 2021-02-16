Woodland Webinar: Dive into Woodland research and technology-specific planning





Pavan Potty

Woodland, CA — February 11th, Woodland City Manager Ken Hyatt and Business Development Liaison Erica Bam Gardener learn more about the background, years of development, and current status of the Woodland Research and Tech Specific Plan. explained.

The main goal of the plan is to build a new technology hub and residential area in Woodland. The 350-acre park will be an employment center and apartment complex for growing facilities in the Sacramento area.

The webinar began by providing a timeline for the implementation of the plan. According to Hyatt, the city council approved a specific plan in June 2017. In October 2017, the city council confirmed the draft land use plan. The latest information on the project was announced at the Spring Lake Open House in September 2019.

Hiatt said that from November 2017 to the present, not only technical and environmental research to inform design and infrastructure planning, but also the development of specific draft plans is steadily progressing. ..

He also has multiple interests in certain plans to actively reach out to more than 800 local businesses through email, social media, mailers and newsletters to raise awareness of the project and spread the word about future opportunities there. I added how I want the presentations of the stakeholders. ..

Bumgardner said the general plan is to diversify jobs and careers, open up opportunities for businesses to grow and promote economic development.

She further elaborated on the guiding principles of a particular plan: innovation, acquisition and retention of technology, business partnerships, sustainability and resilience, connectivity and mobility, and community health.

Bumgardner also stated that the goal is to reduce net energy consumption to zero, as outlined in the City’s Climate Action Plan.

Hiatt concludes by providing plans for the group’s future, giving a presentation to the Parks and Recreation Committee in March this year from January to March to reach out to the community and stakeholders. He said he would concentrate. In April, the city council will check in, after which the proposed plan amendments will be published. June consists of final planning recommendations.

Pavan is a third year student studying economics in Fremont, California.

