“Pokemon GO” Espeon Raid Guide: How to get, weaknesses, counters, best move sets and more!





Pokemon Go Espeon Raid Guide: Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge (Master LOKO YouTube Screenshot)

The entire “Pokemon Go” Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge was a real investment, trying to find and catch all the “Pokemon” trainers needed to complete a given challenge, but now it’s bigger. There is a problem. “Pokemon” trainers may need to work harder. Not only is it fun and other surprises on the line, but you also have the option to get the “Pokemon Go” Espeon!

It’s reportedly very difficult to find Espeon in Pokemon GO. However, thanks to the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge mentioned above, trainers may be able to see this “Pokemon” in certain 3-star raids. This is because it is really needed to complete a particular challenge. Thankfully, there is a list of “Pokemon Go” Espeon weaknesses that we can offer.

Weaknesses of Espeon “Pokemon GO”

Espeon was initially introduced in Generation II’s “Pokemon” Silver and “Pokemon” Gold. It is said to be one of the many potential evolutions of Eevee, answering the question “How can Eevee evolve into Espeon?” For fans who like cats and “Pokemon” like cats, it quickly became a big hit. Espeon is known as a psychic-type “Pokemon”.

Effie’s weaknesses are bug-type, ghost-type, and dark-type “Pokemon.” However, it’s important to check the “Pokemon Go” Espeon move set and “Pokemon Go” counters below, following the Deexerto article, before worrying about which one is really the best.

“Pokemon GO” Espeon Counter

A “Pokemon GO” trainer may actually use only your favorite “Pokemon”, or basically one or all of the types mentioned above. But some are still better than others, and it really still depends on movement.

Chandelure-Hexagons and Shadows

Giratina-Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Darkrai-Shadowball and Sunal (lowers Espeon’s Special Move)

Hydreigon-Byte and Dark Pulse

Weavile-Feint Attack and Foul Play

Mewtwo-Psychic and Shadowball

Just like that, players can go deeper into the raid and choose to fight Espeon on their own. Of course, Esepon is a very rare “Pokemon” and it’s a pity that we can’t catch it, so trainers may want to equip some Pokemon as well.

Also read: “Fortnite” Sypher PK skin revealed: Did Epic Games ruin the “Cipher” skin?

How to get “Pokemon GO” Espeon

The ongoing “Pokemon GO” Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is set to end on February 18th. In short, gamers need to act very fast and wisely to be able to capture Espeon within a given timeline. Of course, depending on your level and expertise, capturing Espeon can be a bit difficult.

Even if you can’t catch the “Pokemon GO” Espeon, the trainer just goes back to normal hunting and grinds. This, if done correctly, can be much more difficult than a simple 3-star raid. Now, about this raid, as long as the “Pokemon Go” Espeon counter is being followed, you may have a chance to catch that rare “Pokemon”. Another similar guide was published by Super Parent.

Related article: “Fortnite” TRON crossover teased: portals, skins, maps, and everything you need to know

This article is owned by TechTimes

Urian Buen Consejo Screenplay Work

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos