



The Rocket League had a February update and was pre-sold. It has the addition of an esports team and some other related decals. That’s not the only update coming to the game this month, as Psyonix releases a new update today and the Rocket League Update 1.93 patch notes tell you exactly what has changed with this update.

Rocket League Update 1.93 Patch Note

Developer Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games a few years ago. Part of this update includes two-factor authentication with your Epic Games account. In fact, this update now requires two-factor authentication to make transactions between players. In addition to the two-factor authentication changes, the rest of the patch is related to bug fixes. This includes issues with matchmaking parties and split screen invitations.

Rocket League Update 1.93 is now available on all platforms, so be sure to download it before you start playing. The Rocket League Complete Update 1.93 patch notes can be found below or on the Rocket League website.

Changes and updates

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Starting with v1.93, players participating in inter-player transactions must enable 2FA in their Epic Games account. Learn how to enable 2FA for your Epic Games account. Learn how to upgrade your platform account to a full Epic Games account. The first transaction you make after enabling 2FA may take longer than usual (about 30 seconds).Subsequent transactions should be processed successfully Bugfix Fixed a bug where split screen players couldn’t matchmake in competing playlists Friends list options are now displayed correctly to all players Ban Temple Fixed the lighting in the last update Removed the animation added to the playlist menu Bug when using Fly Cam GAME DEALS the ball disappears in spectator mode Get Twitch Prime for free now and play the game Get inside items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos