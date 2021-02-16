Google TV design requires these adjustments with updates





Google TV offers many features for content discovery and aggregation, as well as a sleek, modern design. However, there is definitely room for improvement in some places. Here are some tweaks you’ll want to see on Google TV in the future.

Stop minimizing apps

One of the biggest selling points of Google TV is that in most cases you can quickly find content without having to open a streaming app. However, with recent changes, I feel that the platform cares only about that.

With a recent almost silent update, Google TV is the main[ForYou]Minimized the size of the app icon on the tab. It does no harm in terms of functionality, but it sends a clear message. Google wants people to use watchlists and other detection features. However, there are some major issues with this approach.

First, there is simple app support. Google TV has a limited list of deeply integrated services that skip content you watch on a myriad of other services, including just-debuted services like Plex, Vudu, and Discovery +. .. Google TV states that basically these users aren’t that important by putting all the cards in recommendations and tabulations.

New, small size app icon sends a clear message

The bigger question for this approach is how it will affect future partners. Android TV and Google TV have benefited significantly this year when HBO Max and Peacock were launched on the Play Store, while Fire TV and Roku were significantly behind. Why were you late on other platforms? In essence, it is greedily summarized. I wanted more platforms, and I wanted a provider. It took me several months to find a compromise. Thankfully, Google isn’t on the same ship, but removing users from the streaming app and pushing hard to use Google’s own search can make some relationships worse. This is not what we expect. It’s already proven as Netflix removed most of Google’s features within a few months of the release of the new Chromecast. They must not be the last. It’s a crying shame, and Google needs to step lightly. Google TV’s discovery and watchlist features are great, but if you overemphasize them, your partner can ruin them.

[ライブラリ]Redesign tabs

Perhaps the most annoying thing about Google TV is how to handle purchased content. Google TV is a great alternative to Play Movies & TV from a branding perspective.However, the content of Play Movies is new[ライブラリ]It also meant integrating directly into the home screen below the tabs. The concept here is great, but it’s lacking in implementation.

The biggest problem with the Google TV Library tab is literally just the layout. Like apps and recommendations, all purchased movies and TV shows are listed sideways. If your library has only a few titles, this is fine, but beyond that, this layout gets messy. For myself, it takes a few seconds to scroll to the various Marvel movies I bought. That’s before scrolling slowly and dialing the selection. It’s very frustrating and often forces me to use Vudu and Movies Anywhere instead.

This is a bad UI for the content library

An easy solution to this design dissatisfaction is on Google TV[ライブラリ]Tabs to replace movies and TV shows with a grid layout and make more advanced adjustments such as filters and sorting options.

View Play Store

This is a small change, but I think Google TV really needs to do it. For unknown reasons, Google has embedded the Play Store into this new platform, so there was no easy and straightforward way to access it. You have two options to open the entire Play Store app. Contact your assistant or dig into a half dozen pages and then launch from system settings. It’s not a good experience.

The counter-argument here is that the Google TV Play Store is * technically * integrated into the home screen.[アプリ]The tabs have new app recommendations, but they still lose functionality. With the right Play Store, users can manage updates and apps on their devices from one place, and adjust auto-update settings.

This move feels like a deliberate choice in line with Roku and Amazon’s efforts, but it’s not the best. It just creates another layer of confusion that doesn’t have to exist, let alone the entire guide.

It’s so much fun to design that it can’t provide some customization.

At the moment, the Google TV design is great and easy to use, but what I like is that it gives you some control over it. So I want to go back to Android TV and have a little control. The ability to move or turn off rows alone will significantly upgrade the interface.

An example of what I want to do is motivated by YouTube TV. It’s great to have a live TV guide integrated into the home screen,[For You]The tab does not require a recommendation from YouTube TV on the second line. I don’t want to see the DVR at the top of the Library tab. I love Google TV recommendations, but I wish I could tweak them.

Add a clock

Well, this is as minor as it gets, but I have to mention it. I wish I had a clock that would always appear on the Google TV home screen. Currently, you have to access the notification tray or wait for the screen saver to work. All you have to do is throw a small clock under or to the far right of the “Google TV” logo. Easy addition.

