Bill Gates is investing in risky climates and spurring innovation to save the planet





Bill Gates’ new book, How to Avoid Climate Disasters, will be published on Tuesday. He talked to GeekWire before the release. (John Keetley photo)

Breakthrough Energy Ventures caught the headline last month with news that the fund raised another $ 1 billion to invest in promising and scalable solutions to climate change.

At the same time, with less attention, the Bill Gates-led initiative is expanding into new programs that help bring out other means of supporting the innovation and adoption of clean technology.

The Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which began as a promise at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris, has evolved into a comprehensive organization called Breakthrough Energy. This includes VC funds, as well as BE Catalyst, BE Fellows, BE Sciences, BE Policy and Advocacy, and BE Ventures Europe and BE Solutions Canada, which include partnerships between governments, businesses and investors.

In a recent GeekWire interview with Bill Gates, he discussed breakthrough energy advances and objectives in his next book, “How to Avoid Climate Disasters.”

This initiative is in line with the book’s concept of implementing green technology and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. Innovations are needed to lower the price of new technologies and reduce what Gates calls Green Premium. It requires investment in research and development, government policies to support technology, and the creation of a reliable market for purchasing technology.

Listen to the entire conversation in the podcast above, or subscribe to GeekWire in the podcast app and continue reading excerpts related to climate investment.

Financing Gates for Climate Investment: I was talking to many philanthropists today about how they can turn off through breakthroughs or on their own. I was talking to Jeff Bezos and was going to do some things together. Hell obviously does a lot on his own, which I admire.

Breakthrough energy is an umbrella. The first really big piece was The Ventures’s, and part of the reason Im is now so ambitious about these other pieces is that it worked so well. So, literally for the second fund, you didn’t have to make one phone call to raise the fund. Sufficient people volunteered for new participation, and enough people stayed there, well over $ 1 billion without distracting me.

So my time is to talk through the science team and the companies, talk about the policies that help enable those companies, what kind of demonstration projects the company wants us to promote, and there. I spend my time finding the right partnership.

Gates described the creation and structure of BE Ventures, which employs a rare patient capital approach of investing over a period of more than 20 years, as opposed to the traditional goal of a return on investment of less than 5 years. .. thing. I have a great technical team at Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Many ideas have been submitted, many of which don’t look very powerful, but more than 40 companies raise money with the first fund. It was better than I expected.

The list of potential investments in the second fund, which was just announced a few weeks ago, is very large and their quality looks as good as the first fund.

I was very worried when countries made a commitment in 2015 as part of the Paris talks that agreed to double the energy R & D budget. My part of the deal was to create something that wasn’t a typical venture, but in harmony with the deep management team, which is a very deep scientific team, far more than any venture company puts into its scientific capabilities. We have created a 100% climate change focus, but still focus only on companies that have the potential to have dramatic impacts on climate change. Its very novel composition.

A program that sounds like an incubator funding promising researchers on how the success of BE Ventures led to BE Catalysts and BE Fellows: [Venture] It’s going well, so we’ll add what we call fellows to fund early on and give people gifts before the seed funding is ready.

And this, called Catalyst, is about the demand for innovation, not only the supply of innovation to buy high green premiums, but also the creation of markets and the start of the learning curve. [lowering the costs]..

We want to recreate what happened with wind, solar and lithium-ion batteries for passenger cars in all these product areas.

How my personal experience has shown the need for BE Catalysts to fund commercial-stage demonstration projects and bring together developers, buyers, and financiers: Catalyst, I have all the emissions Born from the fact that I intended to buy [to offset his carbon footprint] There is really no catalytic funding, much like buying green aviation fuel or buying air capture directly through people like Climeworks. So I became the biggest customer of biofuel suppliers, and I’m going to need more buyers to put this on the learning curve as boys, Germany and Japan did for solar energy I noticed that.

Catalyst version 0 was to buy emissions not only in a brute force way, but also in a way that advances technology that could drop prices very dramatically.

How BECatalyst can support government investment and policy: [Its] Help the government understand whether green hydrogen projects or green cement projects are actually stuck at a certain cost, and which are actually on the road to being cheap enough to lower the green premium. I will.

We have deep expertise that governments generally do not see everything that is happening in other parts of the world. [Catalyst can help create] Some kind of overall plan of all the different efforts that are sitting at the table and bringing some money to accelerate those efforts.

Catalyst is a new thing that involves governments and businesses. Someday we may tell consumers, hey, you can pay hundreds of dollars for something that removes your emissions in this highly catalytic way by putting the product on the learning curve. I think. It wasn’t when I was doing that.

Previous: Bill Gates shows a difficult course that may be feasible in how to avoid climate disasters

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos