Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro Review: Play Smartly





All brands in 2021 want to invest in their ecosystem. When purchasing a OnePlus phone, the company recommends using a pair of OnePlus earphones. Do you want to get a Xiaomi smartphone? We recommend using Xiaomi TWS earphones. Samsung has no difference in its needs, and if you are considering either the Galaxy S21 or the latest Samsung phone, you also want to invest in the latest Galaxy Bad Pro. On paper, it’s the best pair of wireless earphones for sale by Samsung.Read Also-Samsung Galaxy M02s Review: A decent daily driver for budget sensitive

It costs 15,990 rupees and it is absolutely expensive. That said, Samsung promises a professional-grade audio experience, and the paper specifications are very suggestive. It has active noise canceling, dual driver audio setup, and some smart features. It’s also the most beautiful pair of earphones I’ve seen in the last few years. As a package, it all looks exciting, doesn’t it? Read more-Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Moto G 5G, OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 Super Zoom

If so, is this worth the investment for someone who is deeply investing in music? Is it a blind recommendation for Samsung customers? How does it cost you when compared to competitors in that price range? Find out.Read more-Samsung Days Sale: Discount up to Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, M31, F41, Galaxy S21 + and more

design

Samsung’s product design has always sought to take a traditional and comfortable approach. This is in stark contrast to what rival Apple is doing. This is evident from the design of all smartphones these days, and also applies to wireless earphones. Check out the Galaxy Buds Pro! I’ve never seen a wireless earphone with such an ambitious design.

My office desk was in the spotlight while using Samsung earphones. Thanks to the Galaxy Buds Pro for lying by my laptop all day long. The phantom violet color variations look flashy and are attracting attention in combination with the cosmetic box-inspired case design. There is little doubt about Samsung’s build quality, which continues with Bad Pro. The case is well built and the matte finish is a benefit to combat not only scratches but also dirt.

The earphones themselves are nothing but jewelry. The glossy reflective finish on the touch surface makes the earphones stand out and attracts attention. My fashion-conscious colleagues liked to wear it, but as someone who crave for understatement, I wanted Samsung to offer an understated matte black finish. Nevertheless, if you like glittering, you will love the way these look to you.

The in-ear design is something I’ve never been comfortable with, but the Samsung design allows it to be worn for longer sessions. It falls even after a rigorous jaw movement, but it rarely does. The IPX7 rating guarantees peace of mind in sweaty Indian summers, but do not wear it in the shower. This is intended to resist the damage caused by moisture and it is not recommended to go swimming while listening to Bhag Milkha Bhag’s Zinda.

Charging is done via a USB-C port or wireless charging pad. There is a dedicated LED indicator on the outside to show the battery charge status of the case, and another LED indicator on the inside earphone to show the battery status.

A USB-C charging cable is included with the eartips as part of the package. The default one worked strangely for me. It should also be pointed out that the eartips are cleverly designed to prevent the buildup of earwax and to be easy to clean. Samsung’s design is always thoughtful.

performance

Learn about the dual driver setup for the Galaxy Buds Pro and the clever mic setup Samsung uses for its ANC. But you can read such things on Samsung’s website, and I reserve my words for audio performance. Simply put, the Galaxy Buds Pro sounds great.

Samsung tuning aims for a wider sound stage, providing a rich listening experience regardless of device or audio codec. Moderate bass, midrange emphasis, vocal clarity, and I can continue. In short, this is for you if you value balance.

For example, I was impressed by the vibrant instrumental of AR Rahmans Masakari and the impeccable vocal clarity of Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die. The low end isn’t as flat as I’ve heard on Oppo Enco X and the base Apple AirPods. Sound quality has some substance. The volume level can be incredibly high, but I still didn’t notice any distortion in the audio.

Assisting the Galaxy Buds Pro is a well-designed noise isolation system. The eartips work well to provide a sufficient amount of passive noise isolation, while a dedicated mic set uses active noise canceling to handle prominent ones. Combined, the Galaxy Buds Pro can isolate you more from the world, but I’ve experienced a better noise canceling system.

In a quiet environment, earphones can drown out normal hum and gentle wind noise. But when I wore it in my workspace, I could hear the shrill voices of my female colleagues, people clapping in other rooms, keyboard bashing, and occasional conversations that happened within 5 meters.

Samsung says ANC is not a dedicated noise canceling gear, but here to support the listening experience, I agree. The voice detection feature is a genius feature that attracts you to the Galaxy Buds Pro. When you say a word, Buds Pro automatically turns on ambient mode, turns up the volume, and keeps your earphones on during the conversation.

Does this really work? That’s certainly the case in my workspace. Every time I needed to speak, the Galaxy Buds Pro enabled the ambient audio feature, which quickly made me part of the conversation. If it detects that you haven’t spoken for 10 seconds, ANC mode is turned on and you’re back in music. This is neat. However, it was very frustrating for the system to become active in the event of a large yawn. Maybe Samsung can fix it in a future software update.

The voice detection feature is useful, but Samsung doesn’t skip the wear detection feature and digest it. In 2021, even the cheapest wireless earphones will get wear detection. With the fairly expensive Galaxy Buds Pro, you don’t want to press the pause key or tap the earphones every time you remove them.

However, touch control is the best in business. The earphones are highly responsive and the control schematic makes them easy to use. Single tap to control playback and double tap to change audio tracks. You can choose to use the ANC control or the volume control with the long tap option.

Another feature that caught my attention was 360 audio. It will be an immersive experience with a better surround effect. However, it turns out that the Dolby Head Tracking system lags behind AirPods’ Spatial Audio system. The system was able to get me to pinpoint the audio source, but it did it with a noticeable delay. Maybe it can be fixed with an update.

Of course, all customization is done thanks to the Samsung Wearable app. On Samsung phones, opening the Galaxy Buds Pro takes less than a minute to pair. Get basic control from the Bluetooth menu and get more customization options from the wearable app. The app also allows you to update the firmware, find them if they are lost, block accidental touches, and select equalizer settings (if standard Samsung tuning doesn’t suit your taste). ..

For non-Samsung phones, the wearable app and Buds Pro plug-in must be downloaded from the Google Play store. iPhone users don’t yet support the app, but Samsung says the update is in progress. Please note that the Galaxy Buds Pro works just as well on the iPhone as any other wireless earphone.

I was interested in receiving voice because of the in-ear design of the Galaxy Buds Pro, but Samsung’s clever design and windshield features said goodbye to my concerns. Even in a crowded workspace, the caller could hear me clearly. The windshield feature has succeeded in reducing the robot vacuum’s bark to a modest hum (all other earphones miserably failed).

Battery life

Samsung promises up to 28 hours of stamina with ANC turned off (18 hours with ANC turned on; with ANC and voice detection turned on, the Galaxy Buds Pro used an average of 2 hours a day. In this scenario, I had to recharge the case every 5 days. Note that I listened to music and made several phone calls. Samsung couldn’t completely use up the earphones. We believe it claims a battery life of 5 hours.

Charging earphones via a 25W fast charging system takes less than 10% to nearly 2 hours. The presence of a wireless charging system is useful when you carry your Samsung smartphone, which is the flagship product of Samsung Galaxy S10 and later. However, this mode has a slow charging speed, so rely on your wireless charging solution only if you run out of juice on the move.

verdict

The Galaxy Buds Pro was impressed with its excellent audio performance and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great earphone. Combined with its flashy design and a bunch of smart ANC-based features, the Galaxy Buds Pro has a lot to offer. Next to Apple AirPods for similar prices and other alternatives to Jabra, Sony and other brands, it certainly looks like a wise deal. Samsung is also playing smartly in pricing, especially for the AirPods Pro, Sony WF 1000XM3, and a bunch of them.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is a pleasing melody to the ear, but I wish Samsung had provided a proper wear detection system and a more powerful ANC system. These omissions impact practicality, but for most wireless earphones at this price. And to get the most out of your Galaxy Buds Pro, you need to invest in the Samsung ecosystem. Moreover, given that Oppo sells the similarly good-sounding Enco X at a price close to Rs 10,000, the price tag of Rs 15,990 is still on the high side.

Overall, if you’re willing to spend a fair amount of money on a pair of wireless earphones, or if you’re investing in the Samsung ecosystem Voice Detect, choose Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Other practical features are worth it.

