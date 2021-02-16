Here’s why I was so excited about the new Porsche GT3 RS:





Throughout our journey as a car enthusiast, we have come across all kinds of opinions, dreams, and styles of all kinds of gearheads. But as Porsche enthusiasts, we couldn’t fully understand those who thought German car makers were “boring”.

Sure, Porsche likes to keep the design the same for the long term, but it doesn’t sacrifice quality to do so. In fact, they are some of the fastest cars available. Soon, they will also release something even faster: the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with a 992 body.

There are still many unclear points about the 992 GT3, but we are still strengthening! Let us share with you why you are so excited about the new Porsche GT3 RS and everything that comes with it.

8 IPE exhaust without turbocharger or hybrid system

These improvements, as great as a turbocharged boost, or the KERS system for hybrid cars, remove the special features of the 911 GT3. For quite some time, the GT3 / GT3 RS has stood as a solid example of what a car can achieve without the assistance of a turbocharger.

Renlist

Yes, there is debate as to why Porsche needs to implement a turbo setup in GT3. But even without them, Porsche was able to keep the N / A 4.0L in a horizontally opposed 6-cylinder in competition with other turbocharged supercars (ie Ferrari 488, McLaren 720S, etc.). In addition, turbos can be delayed, which is not great at all racetracks and every corner.

7 Giant spoiler motor 1

When looking at a new and improved supercar, there is always one question that comes to mind. As the legend of simulation racing Jimmy Broadbent once said, “Can I put a’king’? [wing] What about this? Every good racer needs a great aero kit, which includes a huge rear spoiler.

coach

Thankfully, that’s what Porsche takes into account. Rather than using classic spoilers (as seen in the 991 GT3), they chose much larger and wider wings. Of course, this improves rear downforce and traction, but it’s aesthetics that’s getting our attention!

6 stick shift motor 1

Since the mid-2010s, old manual transmission setups have begun to decline rapidly from everyday use. As Toyota mentioned in 2019, the standard transmission we know was on the way. This may be true for most cars, but not for Porsche.

Porsche newsroom

As you can see throughout this article, both Porsche employ modern technology and at the same time remain true to themselves in the past (more on this later). Their steady use of manual transmissions is still a good example of this. Just because a paddle shift / “tiptronic” is fast does not necessarily mean that it will lead to a better driving experience.

5 Updated GT Class Race Car Autoweek

The release of a whole new sports car model not only meant a new era of on-road cars, but also updated the lineup of each race car. Therefore, now that the Porsche 992 GT3 has appeared, there is no doubt that it will appear in the GT class of FIA.

whichCar

In fact, Porsche is already moving towards using the 992 for the next race. Not long ago, they announced the 2021 911 GT3 Cup Car (pictured here). So far, I don’t know what the “RSR” version will be, but it’s almost certainly working. I’m ready to get going soon.

4 on-track performance Evo

Speaking of hitting the racetrack, let’s talk about the potential on-track capabilities of the 992 GT3 RS. The previous 991.2 Porsche GT3 RS dominated tons of race series and circuits, so there are some big shoes in the 2021 iteration.

Evo

Nevertheless, we trust German car makers. After all, they pushed the aforementioned 991.2 model towards the 6: 56.4 lap of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, the most relentless circuit in the world. Knowing that, it’s hard to worry about becoming a successor right away.

3 Outright Speed ​​Performance Drive

Running fast on a racetrack requires a variety of factors. It has handling, turn-in function, linear speed, downforce and so on. To a lesser extent, the same is true for on-road performance. Rather than relying on 170 MPH or downforce at the corner exit, it’s the full speed that dominates the king.

coach

Needless to say, the new 992 Porsche 911 GT3 is fine in this category as well. Going back to the old GT3 RS again, we can see that we were able to reach 193MPH. This is the 2018 version, so you can only imagine what the 2021 model will look like.

If you need to risk your guess, bet that 992 will exceed 200MPH. More specifically, 210 MPH (and perhaps more).

2 redesigned aesthetic motor 1

So far, most of what we have discussed has been about mechanical parts and performance. Of course, these are all great, but that’s not the only aspect of our appeal to the Porsche 911 992. To be honest, its new look made us “bite in”.

Engine 1

Spoilers make up the majority of Porsche’s redesigns of the 2021-2022 models. However, it is the entire rear end (and part of the front) that the 992 has been very well received.

The changes are (but not limited to): spoiler, rear diffuser, rear bumper, 4S style taillights (rear bar), wide front grille, wide body and more.

Forming 1 Top Gear is true

As mentioned at the beginning, some people find Porsche boring with its immutable design. But it also attracts many people to it. It’s certainly rare for a company to be able to make a good looking, modern sports car that respects its origins as it does today.

Engine 1

If you put the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS side by side with its classic counterpart, the 911 Carrera RS, the 992 is certainly bigger, higher tech and faster than before. Still, you can see two similarities rather than differences. Its trademark Porsche Shape and Rear Mount Flat Six are still there. Prove that Porsche (as a whole) intends to remain faithful to its shape.

