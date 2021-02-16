Google slaps in France over misleading hotel star rating – TechCrunch





Google has agreed to pay a fine of 1.1 million for the misleading star rating of French hotels.

The tech giant has applied its own (algorithmic) rating system to hotels applied via search engines and Google Maps. However, in 2019, following many complaints from hoteliers, the French National Convention and Consumer Monitoring Agency (DGCCRF) began investigating this validation system.

Research has shown that the tech giant has replaced the standard Atout France classification system with a star rating system based on its own criteria and applied it to more than 7,500 facilities. ..

It is no exaggeration to say that the concept of Google’s “5-star” hotel was not the same as the version of the French Tourism Development Agency. And Consumer Watchdog finds that Google’s presentations to classify tourist accommodations, including the same use of the term “star” on the same scale from 1 to 5, confuse consumers. Did.

“This practice was misunderstood about the level of service we could expect when booking accommodation and was particularly damaging to consumers. It also misrepresented the facility as a lower rank than the official ranking of Atout France. It has caused prejudice against hotel owners, “Watchdog wrote in a press release on sanctions (translated from French).

The DGCCRF concluded that Google was engaged in deceptive business practices and, along with prosecutors, proposed sanctions announced today in Google Ireland (the European headquarters for high-tech giants) and Google France.

Google not only agreed to pay the fine, but also changed the star rating of French hotels. I have agreed to display the official evaluation of France. As a result, French tourists can be confident that the five-star hotels displayed on Google Maps come with official standards that are not affected by the usual online growth hacking tactics.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the conclusions of the DGCCRF’s actions and told TechCrunch: “We have now settled with DGCCRF and made the necessary changes to reflect only the hotel’s official French star rating on Google Maps and search.

