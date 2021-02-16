Galaxy A52 5G Leak leaves specs unchanged





The Galaxy A515G was an unexpected star in the smartphone market last year and was almost tied to being less expensive from the Galaxy S line due to its price value. Not surprisingly, Samsung wants to repeat that success and repeat it in two versions of the Galaxy A52. However, thanks to this latest leak, the Galaxy A52 on both LTE and 5G models isn’t surprising, and it’s an incremental upgrade that Samsung expects from devices that want to milk until it’s dry.

The popularity of the Galaxy A51 5G last year was due to the combination of price, 5G promise and timing. This year’s successors make no difference, at least in terms of price. According to WinFuture, the Galaxy A52 costs € 349 for the 4G LTE model, about $ 420, while the 5G variant costs up to € 429, about $ 520.

Of course, at these prices, you can’t expect the Galaxy A52 to withstand the Galaxy S21. Starting with the processor, the 4G model runs on the Snapdragon 720G, and the Snapdragon 750G offers special features for the 5G variant, but with a slight decrease in CPU performance. Both variants have 6GB RAM 128GB storage and 8GB RAM 256GB storage options, but it’s unclear which market they will be available in.

Apart from network support, the two variants really make no other difference. Both come with a 6.5-inch 2400 x 1080 FHD + SuperAMOLED screen for refresh rates up to 90Hz. It has a large 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast wired charging, but it also doesn’t support wireless charging. One of the special features is the IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, which is actually rare on the Galaxy A line, despite the phone having a regular microSD card slot and headphone jack.

Despite having four cameras, Samsung seems to have avoided recent designs and placed three main sensors in one row. It is led by a 64MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which combines a macro camera and a depth camera, a 5MP sensor and a 2MP sensor, respectively. These may not be considered noticeable, but given the price, they’re probably good enough for most users.

