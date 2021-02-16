How visible is the geothermal industry on Google search?





Arctic Meta’s Chris Ayliffe

How visible is the geothermal energy industry on Google search? In this interview with Arctic Meta’s Chris Ayliffe, you’ll learn more about some of the things to consider when advancing the geothermal story.

As an industry, we often wonder why we are less noticeable on the Internet. An important factor in this is reach in Google search. We’ve been working on providing a platform and visibility for geothermal energy with ThinkGeoEnergy, but that’s certainly not enough.

So I contacted Chris Ayliffe, the founder of Arctic Meta and confessing to being a Google geek, to find out how the geothermal energy industry is actually visible in Google search. He provides an analysis of the existence and impact of the geothermal energy industry in Google search results. He also analyzes and outlines why Google is important to the industry and the key opportunities we face in the future.

Tell us about Arctic Meta and yourself

My names are Chris Ayliffe and Im. Founder of Arctic Meta. I offer a set of SEO-specific marketing services and regularly create fully customized marketing strategies and plans for industry-wide businesses.

Arctic Meta was started by many senior marketing positions in various industries such as financial services, legal affairs, energy and tourism. Through my role in both B2B and e-commerce, I have found myself thriving in achieving a mix of different types of business goals and objectives.

I find it fascinating to learn more about different businesses and industries and identify how their marketing adds value to what they are trying to achieve. If there is one thing I can gain from experience, that one size is not enough to cover everything, and only by incorporating myself into each organization can I identify ways to support individual goals. ..

What was your first impression of the visibility of the geothermal energy industry on Google Search?

In a nutshell, it’s unique.

In the B2B world, the amount of content created is often much less than in B2C (especially e-commerce business). This is perfectly normal. In a B2B environment, content creation incentives are much smaller because there are no obvious commercial conversions after being ranked high in Google search results for various search terms.

However, geothermal energy is a far more niche than the broader topic of renewable energy, so content production, or search results, is more than many other B2B industries I’ve been working on, such as wealth management and the legal industry. It’s much smaller.

It’s even more interesting if you dig a little deeper into the country level, where there’s an interesting mixture of nuances in local Google search results. For example, if you look at searches that focus on major geothermal energy in major producing countries such as the United States, Iceland, Indonesia, the Philippines, Turkey, and Mexico, travel agencies and tourism companies are often people-centric. Stealing search traffic. I’m just trying to get a better understanding of the industry.

Conversely, in countries and locations where search competition with non-industry companies and professionals is fierce, old-format content is regularly displayed at the top of search results, such as PDF.

This does not mean that there is a problem with the top PDFs and the competition with other industries is a bit healthy, but there are still some major areas of improvement available to people working in the geothermal energy industry. I’m sure.

What geothermal-focused topics and terms do people search on Google?

There were basically two types of searches people searched for.

First, there is information retrieval. This is often a mix of broad and specific questions about everything from geothermal energy mechanics to searching key industry data. I classify these as information retrieval. The intent of those who complete these searches is not to look for commercial-led or business-specific opportunities, but simply to enhance their current understanding and knowledge. These types of searches are often dominated by a mix of educational institutions and industry professionals and enthusiasts.

The second type of search is often brand-centric. Like many B2B industries, much of the value of dominating Google search traffic has a well-established pedigree and presence in the industry, and continually and skillfully invests in brand awareness (such as online advertising). Comes from a company that is. This perception leads to a much more direct search of companies and institutions than the broader user considerations. This is an indicator that you should always know, especially to justify your advertising spend.

Why is Google so important to the geothermal industry?

Currently, about 3.3 billion Google searches are performed every day around the world. And by the time you just read that last sentence, the average number of searches has increased.

Needless to say, Google is the dominant player in sharing knowledge and information with Country Mile. So if you want to disseminate information, build your brand, gain broader trust, and influence important decisions, you just need to attend a Google party.

For example, as outlined above, there is increasing demand from people inside and outside the industry seeking to learn new things, from the basics of geothermal energy to the more complex plans, projects and forecasts of the future. The best and fastest way for the geothermal industry to become more attractive and educate a wider audience is to create useful and relevant content online. Other media formats such as blogs, articles, thought leadership, and videos are of paramount importance to this.

Simply put, the more information available, the greater the demand for industry awareness and services. Google is a key gateway to rapidly expanding the education and appeal of geothermal energy.

What are the main opportunities for the geothermal industry in Google search?

At this point, there are many things in the geothermal energy industry that we call sleeping dragons when it comes to ranking on Google.

This means that there is a set of established entities and businesses that are ranked by a significant number of major industry search terms, but they have not yet taken advantage of that position. This leaves a big gap for some entities to lead the building of search traffic and broader online influence.

To explain a little more, Google uses a basic algorithm called EAT. It rewards businesses and individuals who demonstrate their online expertise, credibility, and credibility in a particular niche with high search rankings.

Simply put, Google wants to rank the best information that matches your search and provide the most useful and relevant insights. After all, you don’t want to get medical advice from an accountant!

Establishing a position of this size at Google requires a great deal of time and ingenious strategy by SEO experts. However, there are many entities in the geothermal energy industry that are already well-established to meet the criteria of the EAT algorithm and are in pole position to lead responsibility at Google.

To be the most searched and reputable source of information in the industry is to be taken.

How do you rank high on Google and identify the main content?

There’s a lot you can do to rank high on Google. Without going into war and peace, this answer directs all the great SEO experts out there to focus on three major SEO areas: technology, content, and authority building.

First, technical SEO is today aimed at making websites respond quickly between devices and making Google very logical and easy to understand. This can be quick or very annoying. It depends on the existing settings of the website.

Second, content production is very important. why? Google loves content! I love new content, updated content, and fine-tuned content. You just can’t get enough information. The trick is to focus your content marketing on the target topic people are looking for. You achieve this by studying keywords, writing for people, and understanding the intent behind the particular search people make.

Finally, you need to build your own credibility by leveraging a strong network of industry partners to send and receive links to related pages for you and your website. After all, Google rewards not only those who play their trumpet, but also those who support reliable sources.

What SEO trends should the geothermal energy industry take advantage of in the future?

SEO trends change so regularly that it’s very difficult to get the latest tips and tricks. This may sound like a headache, but its variability and constant change create many opportunities for businesses and individuals to quickly access and rank.

For example, the two major SEO trends we currently use are improving the user experience (UX) and creating more video content.

First, today it’s not enough to create great content. Your content needs to attract, attract, and retain users – enhance the UX of your website. This is achieved through a combination of more interactive design, targeted words and phrases, and media used to complement the message in a series of other techniques. Always be a searcher and ask yourself. Does this page keep my interest? If the answer is no (to be honest!), Go back to the blueprint and think outside the box or consult an expert.

Second, by 2021, video search results are expected to account for nearly 80% of online traffic. Therefore, if you don’t consider investing in video content, you may miss out on the huge growth areas since Google Search Rankings.

Google has improved its ability to scan video transcripts, and now rewards much higher video content than ever before. Now you can go directly to specific parts of the video related to your search to save time and provide more efficient service. In these contexts, many want to see a particular part of the video rather than reading a crowded article or PDF to find out what they are looking for.

Today, the geothermal energy industry is overlooking these two major trends in SEO, ranking them high and addressing the needs of a much wider audience.

Want to work with other clients in the geothermal energy industry?

I’d love to!

The immediate passion for the industry, working closely with Alexander Richter and the broad team of ThinkGeo Energy, was incredibly infectious. After joining the company as a beginner in geothermal energy, I was fascinated by learning as much as I could, from jargon to key challenges, goals, goals and companies in the industry.

Now I’ve noticed that I’m one of the people who have completed a wider search of information on geothermal energy on Google and it’s part of the data I recently analyzed!

In the future, we are very keen to work with more partners in the geothermal energy industry and learn more about this incredibly exciting industry. Through Arctic Meta, we offer a wide range of services from SEO to social media and brand marketing, and personally, it is a new challenge from an ambitious business.

Feel free to contact us at [email protected] if you would like to schedule a non-obligatory chat or discussion. I look forward to hearing from you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos