Roaring Twenties-Sherbrooke Records





The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek and others have written a storm about whether the 2020s will follow in the footsteps of the Roaring Twenties of the last century. Certainly, there are similarities that the pandemic happened before the 1920s. 50,000 Canadians have died — about the same number as they died in WW1. To date, 21,000 Canadians have died in the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic. The economy before both 1920 and 2020 did not work wonderfully well for all Canadians. The pandemic has helped it in the most severe recession since the record began to be held. In the last century, there were many peaceful and violent protests against low wages, region, race and gender discrimination as well. Tariffs were rising in both the 20s. When 1918 and 1919 were replaced by the 1920s, the pandemic receded, and the world economy and society rapidly opened and changed dramatically. The driving force behind the 1920s boom was technological innovation and the enormous demand for our natural resources. Technology changes have made assembly lines speed up the manufacturing process everywhere. The car manufactured killed a buggy pulled by a horse. The telephone (the party line at the time), like the radio, accelerated the transfer of information. (Canadian Contribution: Almond Bombardier Snowmobile in 1922; Edward Rogers is the first alternating current (AC) radio tube to allow radio to be powered by normal household current.) Decade of the 1920s Was the origin of the Canadian branch factory economy. American companies have circumvented Canadian tariffs by opening a branch here to manufacture profitable products and export raw materials to the United States to process US investment. For the first time, it surpassed UK investment. Various labor-saving devices such as washing machines and refrigerators have been operated. Both employment and consumer demand. Medium editor Steve Levine said that if you want to summarize decades in two words, it’s electricity and burning, streamlining city chores, taking Americans to the road, and thereby echoing. called. So far, it’s been a little over a year since the beginning of the 2020s, but what is the one-to-two technical punch that will change the way the economy operates today? Proponents who duplicate the Roaring Twenties have a clear understanding of them. Artificial intelligence is at the center, and the biotechnology renaissance is built on vaccines developed to defeat COVID-19. These technologies have been visible for over a decade and are now ready to grow exponentially, they say. Voice recognition software, self-driving software, dedicated robots for performing surgery, claiming the law, or becoming a companion. Genetic, DNA, and mRNA breakthroughs to conquer disease. And the rise of services that transform our city: work is at home through Zoom, gym is at home through Nordic Track and Peloton, and restaurants are at home through Skip the Dishes and Uber. And billions of dollars in savings await. Of course, there is the opposite view. The composition of the 2020s is different. We are no longer a young country with a growing workforce, as it was 100 years ago. Young people and growing families are the backbone of a growing economy. According to Howe Institute, business investment in Canada lags behind investment in other developed countries. New investment per worker available in Canada in 2020 was approximately 58 cents per dollar of investment per US worker, lower than at any time since the early 1990s. And perhaps most importantly, the virus needs to be tamed to open up the economy. History does not repeat, but often lingers, Mark Twain said. Looking back and imagining our future is the first step in creating it. What are you planning for yourself and your family by the end of the decade? DianCohen is an economist and founding organizer of Massawippi Valley [email protected]

