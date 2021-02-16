Android TV begins to turn into Google TV with the latest UI update





Google has released updates for Android TV devices around the world. This will make the user interface more consistent with the Google TV operating system that the company is building a long-term video strategy for.

Starting in early February, new UIs have been added to smart TVs, OTT players, dongles and other Android TV devices. With this update, the home screen will be changed to be seen on new Chromecasts with Google TV devices.

On the updated Android TV device home screen, there are three main menu items above the home screen. “home”. It has the content and apps that users deploy most often. “Discovery” is very similar to the “For You” tab on Google TV and provides user recommendations. “Apps” includes all applications that users have downloaded to their device.

This update features a scrolling carousel of snapshots from featured content at the top of the screen behind the three main menu items.

Google said this wasn’t an OS update. Google TV, which overlays search and detection capabilities on top of Android TV, is typically designed to run on Android 10 and later platforms. This latest UI update can be run on lower iterations of Android TV.

Ultimately, Google’s stated strategy is to slowly shift the global base of Android TV devices to Google TV, including brand names, and gain market share in the global OTT device ecosystem, now primarily controlled by Roku and Amazon. It’s a big push.

The update began rolling out Wednesday in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany and France. According to Google, it will expand to more countries in the coming weeks.

