E-mail on the way, SMS vaccine scams: cyber experts





That is, enter your username, set a password, and set the date and time, so to speak. You also need to contact someone or provide documentation to be able to streamline the process right now.

About six weeks ago, millions of these emails were sent in the UK. It was picked up very quickly and there were over 1000 complaints within 24 hours.

Connolly said the attack came from Russia and is believed to be using the compromised US infrastructure to hide fraud.

Connolly predicted an increase in text message scams, given that some Internet users are becoming wise about phishing scams.

Over the last 12 months, phishing has seen significant improvements from 30%. [of people clicking through from emails] Reduce to about 10 to 15 percent.

In the United States, people received a text message asking them to jump the queue and pay $ 150 for early access to the backside, but I believe that happens here as well.

Supply chain spoofing

Some of the fraudulent attacks are predicted to come from foreign attackers emulating the suppliers of companies such as pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies.

It’s a non-market type of scam, but if you’re in the vaccine supply chain, Eftsure’s growth director Gavin Levinsohn says companies will provide email to avoid breaches. I specialize in that. As a supplier you mistakenly get paid.

Therefore, pharmaceutical companies can impersonate customers, pharmacies can impersonate the general public, and apparently impersonate the Ministry of Health.

Levinsohn warned of all supply chain spoofing.

Authorities increased fraud after the head of Interpol Jrgen Stock warned in November that criminal gangs are planning to break into or disrupt the supply chain as the government prepares to deploy vaccines. I have.

Crime networks also target the unsuspecting public through fake websites and fake treatments. This can pose a significant risk to their health and even their lives.

According to Stock, it is imperative that law enforcement agencies prepare as much as possible against the onslaught of all kinds of criminal activity related to the COVID-19 vaccine, which Interpol issues this global warning. That’s why I did it.

According to a spokeswoman, Australian competition and consumer commission scammers have received more than 5,866 scam reports mentioning the coronavirus, which has reported losses of more than $ 7,500,000 since the outbreak of COVID-19. It was.

The ACCC has confirmed that reports of vaccine fraud have already been seen. According to a spokeswoman, in 2021 we received 16 Scamwatch reports on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Six are related to alleged investment fraud related to the opportunity to invest in vaccines, four are related to alleged fraud, including an offer to participate in a COVID-19 vaccination investigation, and three are related to vaccines. It is related to concerns about the release of vaccination prevention materials.

ACCC Scamwatch Messaging focuses on scammers who exploit people’s desire to get vaccines early.

Vulnerable customers

Cybersecurity software vendor Norton said vaccine scammers are attacking vulnerable people and need to get vaccines.

Many people desperately want to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available. That despair makes them more vulnerable to phishers. why? They want to believe the message that the scammers are promoting. Norton said he is more likely to dispel skepticism when he receives a phishing email.

Fraud seen abroad includes proposals to provide early access, put vaccines on the waiting list, and ship vaccines directly. All of these are usually paid.

In one extreme case, a London man was reported to have knocked on the door of a 92-year-old woman, administered a fake vaccine, received a $ 285 payment, and was reimbursed by the NHS.

In the United States, online scammers have sold fake vaccine reservations and knockoff vaccine cards. The card contains the date the vaccinated people were vaccinated, the manufacturer of the vaccine, and their batch number.

Vaccine research is also widespread on the Internet, targeting Hotmail accounts, and was once popular in the early days of the Internet, according to people with these accounts.

In late January, a Washington man was reportedly arrested after advertising a fake COVID-19 vaccine online for as much as $ 1,300 and injecting an unknown substance.

