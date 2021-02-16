Moto E7 power specifications revealed by Flipkart prior to its launch on February 19th





The specifications for the Moto E7 Power were revealed by Flipkart after its launch in India was confirmed. The Online Marketplace has created a dedicated microsite that lists most of the details about the new Motorola phone. This emphasizes that the Moto E7 Power has an HD + display with a water drop style notch and at least 64GB of onboard storage. The Flipkart list also shows the details of the Moto E7 Power camera. In addition, the phone is advertised to provide a near-stock Android experience.

Moto E7 power supply specifications

Flipkart’s dedicated microsite shows that the Moto E7 Power comes with a 6.5-inch HD + Max Vision display and is equipped with an octa-core SoC. The exact name of the SoC has not yet been revealed in the online market, but according to a recent Geekbench list, it could be the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. According to the microsite, the SoC will be paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In addition, the phone has 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. There may also be a cheaper 2GB + 32GB storage variant, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

When it comes to optics, the Moto E7 Power features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and LED flash. The list on the Flipkart site does not provide details about the secondary camera sensor. However, it is designed to be a 2 megapixel sensor. Mobile phones are also rumored to have a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

The Flipkart site also highlights the fingerprint sensor mounted on the back of the Moto E7 Power. In addition, the phone has been confirmed to support 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi networks. It also has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android, which is close to stock.

Flipkart has also released a video teaser that displays the Moto E7 Power with two different color options.

Motorola announced on Monday that the Moto E7 Power will be available in India on February 19th. It has been confirmed that it will be sold through Flipkart immediately after its debut. However, details about the price of the Moto E7 Power have not yet been revealed.

