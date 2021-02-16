4 Strategies for Deep Tech Startups to Employ Top Growth Marketers – TechCrunch





Jessica is part of Zageno’s Growth Marketing Team, a multi-vendor online marketplace for life sciences products, and is Head of Content for Elpha, a community of over 40,000 high-tech women backed by Y Combinator.

In a previous article, I wrote about how and when to build a market development team at a deep tech company. So I said that it is more important for growth employers of deep tech companies to have functional expertise than industry expertise.

But how do deep-tech companies connect and build strong relationships with talented, non-technical growth people outside the industry? This article answers this question and explains exactly how to:

Write a job description that explains how you operate

Emphasize autonomy. Incredibly growing people are attracted to an environment where they are independent and creative and clearly evaluate these traits. Growth talent wants to know that they can experiment, fail, and repeat with the support and trust of their company. Emphasize the creative agencies you offer to your growth team. Draw a role as one of the roles of managing a startup and a subset of its initiatives.

Emphasize autonomy. Incredibly growing people are attracted to an environment where they are independent and creative and clearly evaluate these traits. Growth talent wants to know that they can experiment, fail, and repeat with the support and trust of their company. Emphasize the creative agencies you offer to your growth team. Draw a role as one of the roles of managing a startup and a subset of its initiatives.

Show that your growth marketer is ready. Don’t expect your growers to become the company’s panacea. Growth people work across departments, but there are boundaries where the role of growth begins and ends. Growing people can’t sell products that aren’t ready. Growing people can’t fix bugs in their products. Growing people cannot replace good customer service. Make sure your role description is clear about what growth professionals do and what they rely on for other teams. Shows that you have a team structure in which growth marketers can participate and thrive.

Clarify your talent needs. Growth is a broad category. Some growth marketers are more creative. Others are more quantitative. Some have a lot of experience in the industry. Others have a more functional experience. Clarify the type of growth marketer you need and how this person’s talent complements the talent of your existing team.

Use marketing to share history and schematize the future

Create excitement and establish trust. People can, of course, be skeptical of new technologies and young companies. Do whatever you can to remedy these concerns. Links to related news articles from well-known publications and sort readers in the industry. Incorporate customer feedback about the impact of product transformation. Famous name-dropping advisors, investors and team members.

