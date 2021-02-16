“Walheim” breaks the mark of 2 million players in the second week in Early Access





Key Point S Viral hit “Valheim” officially reached sales of 2 million copies The game hit about 360,000 simultaneous players on Steam “Valheim” reached the milestone of the first 1 million players Only 6 days after that, we got another 1 million players

The virus hit Valheim is clearly more popular than many players expected. Less than two weeks after it was released for Early Access, the game had already sold 2 million copies.

Game developer IronGate AB posted a message on the official Steam channel, thanking the community and celebrating the 2 million Viking milestones achieved in just 13 days.

According to the post, Walheim has also reached a peak simultaneous player count of 360,000.

What makes this milestone even more amazing is how consistent the growth of the player base seems to be. Valheim officially reached 1 million players on February 10, just eight days after its launch. The game gained an additional 1 million players just six days after the last milestone.

A lonely viking exploring the plains of Walheim Photo: Walheim

The game has already confronted other more popular titles in the genre, such as Rust and Ark: Survival Evolved. These two games gained considerable fame at the time of their launch and gained a healthy player base over the next few months, but are still inferior to the momentum Valheim is currently riding.

Among other games in the genre, Valheim is currently in second place in terms of recorded peak simultaneous players. This game is only defeated by Terraria, a 2D survival game with stylized pixel graphics that is worshiped by fans of the survival genre for gameplay.

According to the stats tracker website Steamdb, Terraria has a peak player count of 489,996.

Millions of Valheims players can expect the game to receive at least four major updates, based on the development roadmap shared by Iron Gate AB on Steam. These updates include new content such as improved base buildings, new furniture and building pieces, new Mist Land biomes, and new enemies.

There is no news yet about when the first big update will hit. Iron Gate’s five-person development team means that updates can be a bit slower than many would like. But it’s not surprising that the enormous profits the game has brought to them have allowed the team to expand its roster to meet what Balheim fans expect from the game.

