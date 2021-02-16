Release date of Redmi Note 10 set on March 4: Expected specifications, price





Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will be available on March 4, 2021. This is a global launch event and the landing page is already available on the Mi India website. Previously, it was reported that the Redmi Note 10 series will be released on March 10th. In the RedmiNote10 series, the company is expected to have four variations. Last year, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were first introduced, followed by Redmi Note 9.

Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are expected this year. According to Leak, both phones have 4G and 5G variations. It’s not yet known if the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max variant will be available on March 4th. If a 5G variant is introduced, the price can be higher, but the price of the phone can be less than 20,000 rupees.

Given that this is a global debut, they could be new phones that have not yet been introduced to the Chinese market. The Redmi Note 10 series is also available on Amazon India, and the “notify me” page is also available.

Check out Redmi India’s tweets below

The #RedmiNote10 series is ready for its global debut on April 21st. #RedmiNote is India’s most beloved smartphone and we are delighted to bring you the next # 10on10 experience.

Receive notifications https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo

Redmi India – # RedmiNote10 series is here! (@RedmiIndia) February 16, 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Expected Specifications

Recently, Twitter’s Redmi India asked whether fans want an LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz or an AMOLED display. The majority of the votes were in favor of AMOLED displays, but the tweets were later deleted.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature an LCD display as higher refresh rates are becoming more common in the midrange segment of the budget. However, if you have an AMOLED display, the Note series will be the first to offer such a display. However, AMOLED displays can also push up the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro variant.

The company is also focusing on the next series of cameras. Earlier this year, Redmi’s general manager, Lu Weibing, announced that more Redmi phones will be equipped with primary cameras above 100MP this year. However, some leaks point to the 64MP primary camera.

Last year, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was equipped with a 64MP camera, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro was equipped with a 48MP camera. Redmi was able to raise the camera to 100MP with the Pro 5G variant, but the regular variant could end up with a 64MP camera.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G, which is not a 5G chipset. The midrange processor comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this can be backed up with a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging.







