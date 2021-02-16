Nature’s Fynd opens fungal foods for pre-orders after raising $ 150 million in shares and debt – TechCrunch





Natures Fynd, a food technology company that offers new foods grown from fungi found in the wilderness of Yellowstone National Park, has released its first pre-order product.

Nature’s Fynd was able to market both non-dairy cream cheese and meatless breakfast patties, attracting full-fledged investors such as Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management and Bill Gates-backed investment fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The company recently raised $ 80 million in its last round of funding.

The company is part of a wave of innovative products that use a variety of bacteria, fungi and plants to create meat substitutes. Last year, companies developing meat substitutes raised well over $ 1 billion, and investors are showing no signs of slowing their industry commitment.

The commercial launch of the Fy Breakfast Bundle, a vegan and non-GMO alternative to traditional breakfast products, will be the first commercial test of Nature’s Fynd on the market.

According to the company, these limited release bundles are available for $ 14.99 and shipping, and the product will be available in 48 neighboring states in the United States.

The company’s products are cultivated using fermentation techniques for culturing bacteria discovered by Nature’s Find’s chief scientist while studying the organisms around Yellowstone National Park.

Nature’s Fynd says it will market the resilience and efficiency of the microbes it discovers, leading to a more sustainable production process that uses some of the land, water and energy resources needed for traditional livestock farming.

We choose optimism so that we can find ways to do more at less cost. Using our new liquid air surface fermentation technology, we are creating a variety of sustainable foods that nourish our bodies and nurture our planet for the next generation. Thomas Jonas, CEO of Natures Fynd, is very excited to announce the first limited release of Fy Breakfast Bundles at the beginning of this journey. We study consumers deeply and find that Fys’ unique variety of offering great tasting meat and dairy alternatives on every occasion is very attractive.

