Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leak teases release date and design upgrades





Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was expected to be released around October 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic seems to have shaken Microsoft’s rhythm for the release of Surface devices.

However, according to sources at Windows Latests who are familiar with Microsoft’s Surface development, Surface Pro 8 is still out and may have to wait for next fall.

Microsoft seemed to be focused on launching the Xbox Series X last fall, and the Surface Duo was a Surface device for stealing last year’s headlines. And it’s no big surprise that Surface Pro 8 didn’t debut in 2020, coupled with the hardware supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But water expected it to see it in early 2021, or perhaps sometime in the spring. But instead, Microsoft announced the business-focused Surface Pro 7+, basically the Surface Pro 7, with the latest Intel Tiger Lake chip.

With this update, Surface Pro 7 has a reasonable increase in processor power and integrated graphics performance. But it wasn’t a big upgrade, not to mention the redesigned Surface Pro.

With Surface Pro 8, you can expect some design refinement. You want the narrow bezel and sleek beauty of the Surface Pro X, but the chassis has space to hold a high-performance Intel processor.

If the Surface Pro 8 isn’t due for about eight months, it’s expected to feature Intel’s next-generation Alder Lake laptop CPU. It will debut around September or October. Water also expects the Surface Pro 8 to have enhanced specs for up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD space in terms of RAM and storage.

Interestingly, according to a Windows Latests report, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is also behind, but it will be available around April. Water is an updated, preferably sophisticated version of the Surface Laptop 3, and I’m hoping it will probably have improved Intel and AMD laptop CPUs.

As Apple raises the bar with the MacBook Air with M1 and the latest iPad Air, Microsoft needs to pull something special out of the bag in the next wave of Surface devices.

