10 ways Amazon, Google and Microsoft can help deploy the COVID-19 vaccine

Over the last few weeks, major tech companies have lent their expertise, money and effort to the country’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Below are 10 recent examples of leading tech companies supporting vaccine campaigns in the United States.

Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, wrote to President Joe Biden shortly after vowing to provide the company’s support in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Clark said Amazon is a third-party healthcare provider licensed to help the government distribute vaccines using its operational, IT, and communications capabilities, and to manage vaccines onsite at Amazon’s facilities. Said that he had signed a contract with. Amazon said it would work with Seattle-based healthcare system Virginia Mason to set up a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site and launch even higher doses in the future. Google has announced that it will support efforts to educate and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and will provide more than $ 150 million to convert some of its office space into a vaccination site. Google’s cloud technology division has begun offering healthcare institutions a new intelligent vaccine impact solution, a digital toolset that provides data insights into COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts. The Google News Initiative has launched a $ 3 million fund to strengthen its journalism project to combat false information about COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Kirkland, Washington-based Evergreen Health and Bellevue, WA-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics have worked with Microsoft to move the COVID-19 vaccine business to the campus of a high-tech giant in Redmond, Washington. Microsoft has joined the Washington State Command and Coordination Center and, along with Starbucks, Costco and Kaiser Permanente, has pledged to support the state’s COVID-19 vaccine deployment process. Microsoft has partnered with the State Department of Health to launch the Washington Vaccine Campaign by launching the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, which features data on vaccine ordering and administration classified by county and demographics. I supported you. The Oklahoma Department of Health has worked with Microsoft to build a mobile app that informs people that they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and helps them apply for reservations. Leading tech companies and major hospitals have worked together to form the Immunization Credentials Initiative. It is working to create a digitally interoperable vaccination recording system. Its members are Microsoft, Salesforce and Epic.

