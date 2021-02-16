A month after dark, Parlor says he’ll be back online with his new CEO – deadline





According to contradictory reports, Parlor, a conservative social media platform that darkened last month, has resumed or will soon resume trading with new interim CEO former tea party activist Mark Mechler. He said it would be done.

Former CEO Jim Maze was fired on January 29 from a site founded with the support of Republican donor and majority owner Rebekah Mercer. He was trying to find a new host after Amazon Web Services kicked Parlor off the platform following an attack on the US Capitol and quoted a violent post that violated AWS Terms of Service.

Parlor seeks injunctive relief denied by judge after a powerful statement by Amazon detailing the backlog of violent and inappropriate posts that the site cannot or does not want to stop I appealed. Parlor said today that the new platform is built on “sustainable and independent technology,” and will be available to existing users later this week, according to a statement cited in some reports. New users will be able to sign up next time. weekly.

Apple and Google have also removed Parler from the app store. Meckler told an outlet that the site was initially available only on the desktop. It is said that a web infrastructure company called SkySilk other than Los Angeles hosts Parler.

According to some reports on Monday, typing “parler.com” in a web browser returned a page to log in to social networks, but not at least in the middle of the afternoon. The same interface as last week has been visible since the service went dark, citing technical issues and the same reminders for “both enthusiasts and haters-why started this platform”. “We believe that privacy is paramount and freedom of speech is essential, especially on social media. Our aim is always to provide a nonpartisan public plaza where individuals can enjoy and exercise both rights. “We will solve all the challenges in front of us and welcome you soon. We will not destroy the speech of the citizens!”

Apparently, at some point today, there was a login page available on the redesigned home page. However, most users trying to access the site seemed to be in dire straits.

The service includes a series of post-election new registrations that former President Donald Trump falsely claimed to have been stolen, and a surge after Trump himself was banned from social media in the days following the attack on the Capitol. , Has attracted about 15 million users. Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Saturday after being impeached for inciting a riot.

Henderson, Nevada-based Parlor didn’t immediately answer calls for comment, and Meckler went through LinkedIn or to the Convention of State, a grassroots conservative group where he is president. Did not respond via phone and email.

