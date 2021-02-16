Introducing the new Skoda Enyaq iV Sport Line





SportLine gets lower suspension and black detail First two battery sizes available, four-wheel drive models including vRS version in the range 260-316 miles confirmed

A new SportLine trim level has been added to the Skoda Enyaq range, boasting all the sporty touches found on Skodas petrol and diesel-powered SportLine models. Two electric powertrains are available and will be available later this year. After the plug-in car subsidy, the price is expected to start at around 38,000.

Standard Enyaq will be available for order within a few months and the first delivery is scheduled for the summer.

The Enyaq iV is backed by the same MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV. We were given an early drive of the Enyaqi V prototype in Ireland and our first impression was very positive.

2021 Skoda Enyaq iV SportLine

Suitable for models with a sporty feel, the Enyaq SportLine is lower and has a more solid suspension, so it’s 15mm lower at the front and 10mm lower at the rear. There are also plenty of black exterior trim, including 20-inch alloy wheels and a new rear spoiler, grille and mirror caps.

Inside, the front seats are heavierly engraved to provide more support in the corners, and the steering wheel has a carbon fiber effect trim, unlike the standard model. Full specifications will be released as the release date approaches, but matrix LED headlights will be standard equipment.

2020 Skoda Enyaqi V pricing and specifications

From 30,450 after 3,000 plug-in car grants (PiCG), Enyaq is cheaper than we expected. Both are about 1,000 more than the cheapest Kia e-Niro and Peugeot e-2008, which are much smaller in size, so they are likely to be below rivals such as Volkswagen ID.4 and Nissan Ariya. The entry-level Enyaqi V 60 model features 19-inch wheels, a 13-inch touch screen, dual-zone climate control, and a keyless start.

If you choose a model with a larger battery, it comes with a reverse camera, a front parking sensor (combined with the standard rear sensor), a heated steering wheel, and satellite navigation. This version is 5,500 more expensive than the entry-level model. Starting at 46,995 after PiCG, there is also the Founders Edition with a 125kW fast charge, 21-inch alloy, black leather upholstery, and a larger battery with matrix LED headlights.

styling

The Enyaq is a smart looking car with a Skoda Superb-inspired front end and a lower roofline than Skodas’ other SUVs. The front has a wide grille (of course, fur-in) and an eye-catching bumper insert. It also features a square roofline and sharp creases along the sides, and has a profile similar to Skodas’ existing Kodiaq and Karoq SUV models. The window line slopes towards the rear of the car and ends with a small rear window on the C-pillar.

Seen from a distance, the sharp LED taillights are a bit like those attached to a facelifted Bentley Bentayga, but the tailgate features an angled design that separates the rear badge, and the license plate is below. It’s in the depression.

In addition to the matrix LED headlights, the Founders Edition model gets an illuminated grille and looks like a black styling pack applied for a sporty look and a special contrast with the paint color.

interior

The launch image shows a cabin that is similar in design to the latest Skoda Octavia series. The two-spoke steering wheel is in front of the digital instrument cluster, and infotainment features are handled by a 13-inch touch screen mounted on top of the dashboard. Below that is a full-width trim piece that references the car’s exterior grille and acts as a handrest for using the screen.

Enyaq offers design packs apart from traditional trim levels. A theme aimed at giving the car a lounge-like atmosphere. The first loft includes fabric and artificial leather upholstery with a brushed aluminum trim finisher, the lounge adds leather and piano black trim, and the suite is light gray with mustard color stitching. We provide leather. Lounge and suite prices are 1,285 and 1,115, respectively, regardless of the battery size selected.

According to Skoda, the Enyaq iV is slightly shorter than the Octavia, but boasts an interior the same size as the larger Skoda Kodiaq SUV.

Powertrain, performance, range

The Enyaq iV is available in two battery sizes and both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, but a cheaper iV50 model with a 55kWh battery could be added to the range. The current entry-level 62kWh model, the iV60, also has a slightly more powerful 177bhp electric motor. It has a range of about 260 miles.

The 82kWh battery is used in three different range topping models. The first is the rear-wheel drive iV80, which features a 201bhp electric motor and boasts the best lineup of 316 miles. The iV 80X will later be equipped with a second electric motor on the front axle for 262bhp and four-wheel drive.

At the top of the range is the flagship vRS model. This is the first fully electric Skoda to wear the vRS badge and uses the same powertrain as the iV 80X, but with an increased output of 302bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds. Both four-wheel drive models can travel up to 286 miles on a full charge.

Skoda claims that the Enyaq iV can be charged with a home charger in 6-8 hours. Fast charging up to 125kW is also possible. You can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in about 40 minutes.

Platform and dimensions

The Enyaq iV is the first model backed by the MEB platform, manufactured outside Germany and will begin production at the Skodas Mlada Bollesav plant in the Czech Republic later this year.

The MEB platform is designed purely for electric vehicles, the Enyaq iV is 4.65m long, 1.88m wide and 1.62m high. About 5 cm shorter and lower than the Skoda Kodiaq SUV. The wheelbase is the same (distance between front and rear wheels) 2.76m.

The MEB is designed to allow the car’s battery pack to be stored on the floor, helping to maximize the use of interior space. The new car is also practical, with 585 liters of boots larger than the Skoda Karo SUV and additional 48 liters of storage space scattered inside various molds.

Skoda Enyaq iV80 Prototype Drive-John McIlroy

Before the Skoda Enyaq iV went on sale, we drove a camouflaged prototype on the road to see how the development of a new EV was shaped.

Our test car was the iV80 model, and from the moment we grabbed the steering wheel, it was clear that the EnyaqiV could be an outstanding model for the company. Like all electric vehicles, it has a momentary acceleration that opposes a considerable restrained weight of nearly two tons. Given that our test car is a rear-wheel drive model powered by a single electric motor, Skodas believes that the most powerful range topping model can tow up to 1,200 kg.

On the streets, the car is impressively quiet on the move, with almost silent operation, making it the most sophisticated car Skoda has ever manufactured. This is aided by smart packaging, and the electric motor mounted at the rear is far enough distance to ensure that the electric bark does not affect the passengers in the car.

Irish country roads, with many potholes and rutted surfaces, provided a substantial test of the ride quality of the new car. On this type of road, which is also common in the UK, the car was impressed with its solid dynamics and proper resistance to body rolls even on broken roads. Overall, the ride quality is good and the suspension can smooth out maximum crashes with reasonable consistency.

The steering setup was not yet complete and the test car showed a clear lack of feel, feedback and weight. Nevertheless, it is a little more responsive during normal driving and feels fast enough to drive in the city or on the highway.

I also tried the Enyaq iV as a passenger and compared it to the Kodiaq and Superb models in the rear space. The back row is large enough for passengers over 6 feet high and has ample headroom, legroom and kneeroom, but the overall space is probably slightly behind the Superb.

The smart design of the car’s electric powertrain allows the battery pack to be stowed on the car floor, helping with a large loading space of 585 liters. This also benefits the interior with a large storage box between the front seats made possible by the flat floor of the car.

verdict

With the launch of the Enyaq iV, it’s easy to imagine that this new heavy-duty electric vehicle will expand the brand’s appeal. From electric motor setup to interior technology, the car’s ingenious design is comparable to that offered by an equivalent VW Group EV. Skoda makes the price of new models competitive, as brands usually do with their cars, so only common EV-related issues on the waiting list can prevent it.

specification:

Model: Skoda Enyaq iV 80 Engine: 82kWh Battery, Single Electric Motor Output: 201bhp Transmission: Single Speed ​​Auto, Rear Wheel Drive 0-62mph: 8.0 seconds (estimated) Maximum Speed: 105mph Range: 316 miles (WLTP, estimated) CO2 emissions Amount: 0 g / km

Read our current Skoda review or see if other cars will be revealed this year.

