4 Reasons MSP Helps Customers Face New Battlefields in 2021





In all industries, 2020 is remembered as a year of significant change in both work practices and the types of services customers need. The business environment has changed dramatically almost overnight. The existing surge in technological innovation has been overkill by the need to adapt to entirely new real-world work.

Not surprisingly, this need for business agility has led to increased investment in IT services, which in turn has increased the need to manage these services. Managed service providers (MSPs) have long played a role in supporting your IT infrastructure. However, the global shift to telecommuting and innovation has left MSP in a nearly purpose-built situation that requires remote processing of IT solutions.

With the ability to help companies prepare for change and easily transition to a new era of work, MSP has four key elements to have in its arsenal to support customer growth and success in 2021. ..

Multi-cloud data storage

Multi-cloud has changed the game of the organization. Undoubtedly, new opportunities have opened up, but companies now need the infrastructure to enable their workloads to work seamlessly in different environments.

For this reason, MSP needs to focus on supporting customer strategy and ask itself how to best prepare its customers in an arguably changing environment to keep up with the latest innovations. They need to consider adding value in all possible areas and consider the various benefits of cloud storage and on-premises storage. We recognize that in the future we will continue to focus on multi-cloud strategies that incorporate both. In this sense, building a customer infrastructure can be seen as a strategic tool for ensuring a future-proof data strategy.

From a financial perspective, MSPs need to recognize that the endless cycle of upgrading and implementing the latest technology is a heavy burden for companies looking ahead of the game. Multi-cloud makes sense. Operational efficiency is high for customers who need the capacity to move their workloads freely without having to invest heavily every few years.

As-a-Service offering supports innovation

Many companies and their CFOs are, of course, reluctant to implement innovation strategies that are not directly related to benefits. As-a-service offerings like Pure-as-a-Service provide the flexibility that many seek after such a turbulent year. MSP and some vendors need to identify these issues and consider resolving them through adapted financial services.

In addition, you should be aware that buying expensive on-premises products is becoming an increasingly bitter drug to swallow. You can see the transition taking place in the MSP that sits comfortably in 2021. Many see opportunities for differentiation by pushing customers into the next era of innovation while keeping costs down. Situations that are mutually beneficial.

With the constant release of new technologies, the as-a-service option allows both MSPs and customers to try new technologies and quickly fail. This allows you to find the solution that suits your needs without breaking the bank. In addition, as an additional bonus, you don’t have to worry about the burden of financial forecasting, which makes your investment relatively flexible.

container

By 2021, customers will need the ability to move their workloads freely, and containers have the advantage of encapsulating software in virtual self-contained units. However, the complexity of cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes has led to an increasing number of organizations relying on managed services provided over the cloud rather than deploying these technologies on their own.

Within a few years, future-proof companies are moving to containers, which are widely adopted and become the mainstream standard for data storage. Many large customers are taking digital transformation further and are ready for multi-cloud. This means that MSPs that can deploy Kubernetes to multiple clouds will be in high demand for their expertise to attract customers to realize value from their data.

2021 will be the year to evaluate how workloads are managed. You must be in the right location for the specified application. This will continue to be an important area for customers to look for in their data assets.

Adopting a differentiated hyperscaler

Hyperscale public cloud providers are creating new dynamics in the cloud market, offering businesses unlimited capacity, seamless updates, and wide geographic reach. According to the analysis, Hyperscaler reduced capital investment by $ 99 billion in the first three quarters of 2020 and set a quarterly record in the third quarter alone.

No wonder they raise consistent concerns. But instead of competing with the hyperscaler, MSPs wanting to stay ahead are already starting to work with the hyperscaler. In this scenario, the MSP needs to act as a figurative glue that brings all these new technologies together for the customer. Only by doing this are they considered true partners and have the greatest interest of their customers at the forefront.

Also, if they cannot work together, the MSP needs to be aware of the key attributes that distinguish it from the hyperscaler. Consider the ongoing challenges Covid presents and the number of customers who typically did not have direct access to the data center as often as they like. For MSP, getting someone to do it on behalf of the customer on a monthly basis has become an incredibly powerful selling point.

It is clear that many of the problems in 2020 will continue for most of 2021. The business environment has changed irreversibly in many ways. With this in mind, MSPs need to recognize that the hurdles imposed on a company are clear opportunities to help them beat it. By providing customers with innovative bespoke solutions using the positive technologies and services described above, MSP plays a key role in providing a roadmap for continued business growth and success. Can be fulfilled.

Pure Storage, EMEA Partner Area Vice President, Matthieu Brignone

