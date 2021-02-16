New Mercedes C-Class teased prior to its debut on February 23





Stuttgart-Mercedes-Benz will uncover the 5th Generation C-Class on February 23rd. This is an important car for South Africa as it is manufactured here in East London for both local consumption and exports.

German carmakers have released two new compact sedan teaser photos ahead of next week’s announcement. This shows the sleek silhouette of the sedan and wagon versions, as well as the better-shaped headlight and grille design.

With the new C-Class, Mercedes-Benz embarks on a more efficient and more digital world, creating a future-proof all-round comfort zone. , And defines intelligence, and thus modern luxury, Mercedes said.

Automakers added that the new model generation will be the first non-EQ badged series to be electrified throughout. To that end, the base model features mild hybrid technology, and plug-in hybrids are expected to become standard at the upper end of the range.

As reported last week, the V6 and V8 petrol engines, all models have only four cylinders and are expected to be discontinued.

The new W206 @ MercedesBenzUK C-Class is becoming a visually appealing and sophisticated saloon if ride-along in the prototype is a sign of something https://t.co/atv0xwmJoT pic.twitter .com / ZS1lR6kSHl

-Autocar (@autocar) February 10, 2021

According to Car and Driver magazine, this includes AMG variations, and these performance models are also powered by electricity. In addition, the C63 is expected to provide more than 373kW, so even a small number of cylinders will not reduce power consumption.

2022 @ Mercedes-Benz C-Class shifts to all 4-cylinder lineup: https: //t.co/0KRXOBq03j pic.twitter.com/VSePDUX0Hz

— Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) February 11, 2021

At the bottom of the range, the entry four-cylinder C180 is set to a slight power boost from 115kW to 125kW, while the C200 and C300 variations retain the current output of 150kW and 190kW.

For plug-in hybrid models, according to Autocar, the battery capacity of the C300e (gasoline) and C300de will almost double to 25kWh, which should allow a range of just under 100km of electricity.

As a prototype, Mercedes has raised the new C-Class to top speed. https://t.co/aZKEZAalA7

— Motor1 (@ Motor1com) February 11, 2021

In addition, the new C-Class will be 65mm longer than its predecessor, Autocar reports, and not only is it wider, but buyers are more digitized, similar to the reduced version of the new digital layout found in the new ones. You can expect a cabin S class.

The latest generation of MBUX systems are reported to also include augmented reality displays.

Like the current model, the new generation C-Class will be built at the East London plant for both local consumption and exports.

This is part of the R $ 10 billion investment announced in 2018, with plans to build a new body shop and paint shop, as well as an upgraded assembly shop.

