Xbox Series X promises “exciting” updates to fight the PS5.





Both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S have been on the market for months, and both are impressive because there are always ways to improve. Fortunately, Microsoft has already suggested that there are some updates we’re looking forward to.

According to Xbox Program Management Director Jason Ronald, the official Xbox podcast states that there’s a lot of excitement going into the pipeline on the Xbox. And Ronald emphasized that what was available at launch was really just the beginning.

Ronald didn’t identify the nature of these exciting things, except that his team worked closely with leading game developers across the industry to actually take advantage of all the next-generation features. did [they] Insert the Xbox Series X and Series S. ”

This can mean a lot, but it’s clear that Microsoft wants developers to get the most out of their hardware and pass it on to gamers. This is exactly the right idea for console makers. Especially given Microsoft’s pride in the power of the Xbox Series X and the fierce competition with the PS5.

If Microsoft is serious about making the Xbox Series X the best console and is better than the PS5, there are a few things to keep in mind:

More advanced visuals

The Xbox Series X has a lot of power behind it. 12 teraflops graphics power delivered via a custom AMD graphics card. This promised to offer 4K resolution games, up to 120 frames per second, HDR, and ray tracing. Some Xbox games can provide these features in some way, not at the same time.

Developers will take a different approach to all of these features, but Microsoft needs to work with them to achieve as many features as possible. And not only achieve those goals, but improve them when possible and make sure they are the best possible. Using ray tracing is one thing, can you improve it in some way?

Developers don’t have the time and resources to figure out everything they can do right away in the new console, but Microsoft can speed up the process. This is especially true for first-party studios where Microsoft owns a recent cohort.

(Image credit: Xbox) Universal Quick Resume

One of the things Ronald mentioned in his podcast is to make sure Quick Resume is turned on for all titles. You may remember that this feature wasn’t enabled in many games at the time of release.

As the name implies, it’s a system that saves the state of the game when you leave the game. If you then decide to go back, you can resume exactly where you left off. You don’t have to load the game from scratch or find the right save file.

This is one of the main features that PS5 does not have. The Sonys console allows you to switch games quickly, but you can’t resume where you left off. Therefore, by making sure that Quick Resume is enabled on all Xbox Series X games, Microsoft consoles can push that advantage here.

Enhanced backward compatibility

Speaking of features that PS5 does not have, it is backward compatibility. Sony consoles play PS4 games, but almost ignore everything before that. Xbox Series X, on the other hand, plays games back to the original Xbox.

Xbox Series X already offers backwards compatible games with improved frame rates, faster loading times, HDR visual upgrades, and more. The goal is to make the Xbox Series X and Series S the perfect place to play older Xbox games. Microsoft is required to continue building these features.

Some of the best Xbox One games are already optimized for Series X. Unfortunately, old titles still miss what the hardware offers, as they tend to be on the new side. There are rumors that backward compatibility enhancements will be implemented later this year, which could be one of the exciting things Ronald promised.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) Small game file

Demanding more visuals is one thing, but it’s not fun to see the file size of a game change as slowly as it does these days. After all, the Xbox Series X has only 802GB of available storage, and the Series S has only 364GB. If the game file range is 50-100 GB, the SSD space can fill up quickly.

solution? A better way to compress your game so it doesn’t take up too much space. This is not an easy task, but it is worth it in the long run, as it is very difficult to shrink a file without compromising quality. In particular, it also means faster game downloads.

More advanced controller

The Xbox Series X controller is .fine. It’s virtually the same as the Xbox One controller and helps ensure compatibility for all these Xbox games. Still, I don’t think we can expect any improvement, especially compared to PS5s DualSense.

The DualSense controller has a decisive advantage thanks to its advanced tactile feedback. This means you can add a level of immersiveness to compatible games, including the recently released Hitman 3. Triggers provide a more realistic sensation when firing, such as simulated recoil and tension when pulling a string, for example.

Xbox Series X can still benefit from an improved controller with these features, even if it’s only available on the updated Elite Wireless Controller. It’s great to have the power of a console, but we need details to help you immerse yourself in the game. Especially with controllers that haven’t changed much for over 15 years.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) Make sure the actual console is available

The biggest problem that needs to be resolved right now is that no one can find a place to buy an Xbox Series X console. Demand is high, scalpers are up to date with old-fashioned tricks, and a lack of chips means that Microsoft has a limited number of consoles it can actually produce.

Unfortunately, if you can’t buy a console at a reasonable price, then not all updates around the world are good. But I don’t think things will change anytime soon.

Hopefully, Microsoft will tackle this issue as aggressively as possible, and then over time, it may build features for the Xbox Seires X.

