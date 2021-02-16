Metro Atlanta School Delays | Georgia Weather





Chris Holcomb, chief meteorologist at 11Alive, said there would be no winter precipitation, but smooth spots could be seen when temperatures drop.

Atlanta It rains on Mondays and temperatures drop below freezing overnight, so there are concerns about smooth spots on the road early in the morning.

Already, Governor Brian Kemp has announced that the state office will have a two-hour delay on Tuesday, February 16th. Currently, some schools and some institutions are also announcing student delays and changes.

Academy of Innovation-2 Hours Delay Alpharetta 1st UMC-2 Hours Delay Arlington Christian School-All management staff report to the office 2 hours late. Remote Teaching and Learning Athens Technical College-10 Delay Atlanta Metropolitan State University-2 Hours Delay Atlanta Public School-2 Hours Delay Atlanta Tech College-10 AM Delay Barrow County School-2 Hours Delay Bright Futures Academy-2 Hours Delay Backhead Prep School-2 Hours Late Calhorn City School-Closed Tuesday ChattahoocheeTech-All Campus-Postponed to 10am Clayton County Administration Office-Postponed to 10am Clayton State University-Postponed to 10am Cobb County Court, Government-AM Postponed until 10am Cobb County Schools-All Staff remoteCommerce City Schools-2 Hours Delay Cristoray Atlantic Ezza High School-Digital Study Day Dalton Public School-Digital Study Day Dawson County School-Closed Tuesday DeKalb County Test, Vaccine Site-All Health Center and COVID-19 Vaccination Sites are open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Greater Piney Grove COVID Hours 19t Estimated Sites are from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm. DeKalb County School-Tuesday Distance Education. Administration Office Closed Discovery Point 3, 24, 43, 52-2 Hours Delay (Click here for complete list) East Point City-Fulton Delayed by 10 AM Emory University-Delayed by 10 AM Excel Prep Center-2 Hours Delay Fannin & Gilmer County Health Division-Delayed by 10am Fanin County School-2 Hours Delayed Forsyth County Office-Delayed by 10am Forsyth County School-2 Hours Delayed Fortis College-Atlanta-2 Hours Delayed Franklin County School-2 Hours Delay Front Row Academy-Delayed until 10am Fulton County Government-Delayed 2 Hours Fulton County Health Department-Vaccination Site-Fulton County Health Commission COVID-19 Vaccination Site opens at 11am. If you book before 11:00 am tomorrow, you will be accommodated and should come later that day. Staff Must Report at 10 AM Fulton County Health Department-Test Site-Fulton County Health Commission COVID-19 Test Site Opens at 11 AM Fulton County School-School Must Report Staff at 10 AM The system switches to universal remote learning. Education staff need to work remotely. Non-educational school employees should report as usual, provided that they are two hours late and can get to work safely. Gainesville Municipal School-2 hours late Ga. Highlands (Douglasville, Paulding, Cartersville, Floyd, Marietta)-Delayed until 10am Georgia NW Technical College-All Campuses-Delayed until 10am Georgia Gwinnett College-2 Hours Delayed Georgia Piemonte Technical College- Delayed until 10am Gwinnett County Government-Delayed until 10am Gwinnett County School-Digital Study Day for All Students. Teachers Lead Teaching from homeGwinnett Technical College-Delayed to 10am Habersham County Schools-3 Hours Delayed Haralson County Schools-Closed, Staff Report 10am Hall County Government-Delayed to 10am Harvest Rain Early Learning Academy-Delayed to 9am Hebron Christian Academy-10 Delayed to am Jackson County School-2 Hours Delay Jefferson City School-2 Hours Delay Kenneso State University-10am Kids Delayed to Kondo-2 Hours Delay KidsR Kids 18-Morton Rd. -Delayed until 930 am Killian Hill Christian School-10 am Delayed to Lakeview Academy-Gainesville-2 hours delayed Lampkin County School-Delayed McGuinnis Woods Day School-Delayed until 10 am Montessaw Recoming School-Delayed until 9 am North Georgia Technical College -Preparing for a delayed North Point until 10am. -Delayed until 8:30 am O’Connie County School-2 Hours Delay Pickens County School-12 Months Employee Report Premier Academy-Minnie Howell CDC-2 Hours Delay Premier Academy-Renaissance CDC-2 Hours Delay Alfaletta’s Primrose School-Delayed until 9am Reinhardt University (Cartersville, Northfulton, Marietta)-All administrative staff will report to the office at 10am Sheltering Arm-2 hours late (click for complete list) Southern Crescent Tech College -Everywhere-Delayed until 10am Springmont School-Closed on Tuesday J. Evangelist Catholic School-Digital Learning Day St. Martins Episco Pulse Cool-2 Hours Delayed St. Pius X Catholic High School-Postponed until 10am Sugar Hill Christian Academy-Closed on Tuesday Swift School-Postponed until 10am Cottage School-2 Hours Delay Goddard School-Flowery Branch-2 Hours Delay Towns County School-2 Hours Delay Tri-County Animal Hospital-1 Delayed hourUGA-Main Campus-Postponed until 10am. The 1st and 2nd term classes have been cancelled.Classes will resume in the third period at 11:10 am UGA-Griffin-2 hours late UGA-Guinette-Delayed until 10 am West Georgia University-Delayed until 10 am Village Montessori School-Closed Tuesday West Georgia Institute of Technology -Delayed until 10am Weeka Baptist Day School-Postponed until 10am William and Reed Academy-Digital Learning Day Woodward Academy-Postponed until 10am

Chis Holcomb, chief meteorologist at 11Alive, said there would be no winter precipitation, but smooth spots could be seen when temperatures drop. He said he didn’t expect it to spread.

Click here to read the full forecast.

We don’t anticipate winter precipitation, but tonight’s concern is that cooler temperatures can smooth out the water left on the road overnight. I don’t think it will spread, but I’m watching for smooth spots on the hills overnight and in the morning. # Storm11 pic.twitter.com/yh7Km1Upuj

— ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation said it would begin supplying saltwater to some roads in Metro Atlanta in preparation for a potential “flash freeze.”

The GDOT crew will salt interstates, state roads, bridges, and elevated roads to the west of the city until 7 pm and start again from 8 pm to 8 am. GDOT then stated that additional crew members would continue to brin as needed. Meanwhile, drivers are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel in these areas.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos