Metro Exodus is getting ray tracing on PS5 and new Xbox console





Metro Exodus developer 4A Games announced this year a free upgrade to the 2019 shooter on PC and next-generation consoles. New version-specific features will vary by platform, but will include a review of ray tracing support and support for Nvidias DLSS 2.0 technology on PCs. It also reveals improvements to the next-generation console version, which was first announced last year.

On PC, the update will be released as Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition and will be provided free of charge regardless of whether you own the game on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GoG. The game supported raytracing at startup, but the new version has been significantly upgraded with support for new features such as advanced raytracing reflections. Other upgrades added to the new PC version include DLSS 2.0 support. This will significantly improve performance when using Nvidia hardware.

A complete list of features on each platform Image: 4A Games

Meanwhile, the developers also detail the improvements that come with the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of the game. These versions are available free of charge to existing owners. On PS5 and Series X, the game runs at 4K / 60fps using ray tracing. Series S targets lower 1080p resolutions, but still runs at 60 fps and has ray tracing. The next-generation console version should also have other platform-specific features such as faster load times and support for the PS5s DualSense controller.

According to 4A Games, the PC Enhanced Edition will be released later this spring, with next-generation console upgrades planned for later this year. The developers also repeated plans to release the game on Mac and Linux. The Mac version will be released next month, and the game will appear on Linux shortly after this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos