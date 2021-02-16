Valheim Breed Boar, Wolf, Lox





Boar and wolf breeding in Valheim is almost a mini-game where you can get more wolves and boars more easily for leather, meat and other resources. The systems for breeding wild boars and wolves are quite similar, but that means they are both quite complex. So how do you breed wild boars and wolves in Balheim? What if the wolf does not breed? Can you make Rocks varieties? Well, the Valheim Breed Boar, Wolf, and Lox guides answer all these questions.

Valheim Breed Boar, Wolf, LoxHow to Breed Boars Valheim

To breed wild boars in Walheim, you must first tame at least two of them. For more information, see the Valheim Taming Boars, Wolves, Lox Guide. Once you have them, you need to make a pen of the right size. If it is too small, it will not breed (a 2×3 enclosure can accommodate about 5 wild boars, and an 8×10 can accommodate about 18). Then throw a lot of food to the ground, stand up and wait. As they breed, you will hear the pigs make noise, and a shower of pink hearts gushes. After a while, a piglet will appear.

There is one complexity that needs attention, as the practical ones don’t get in the way, and that’s the star rating. The higher the star rating of the wild boar, the more resources you will get. When it comes to breeding, combining wild boars with two different star ratings gives the offspring both ratings. So, for example, if you combine a 0-star boar with a 2-star boar, the piglet will be either a 0-star or a 2-star.

In that case, you may want to spend more time getting two two-star boars. Alternatively, you can breed a two-star wild boar that grows to adulthood with a two-star parent. If it sounds strange, well, it’s what we’ve been doing with livestock for thousands of years.

By the way, as I mentioned earlier, if there are too many wild boars in one place, they will not breed. At that point, you need to eliminate their numbers, make larger pens, or make another enclosure and move some piggies. It’s up to you how to tackle the problem.

How to breed a wolf Barheim

In order to breed wolves in Walheim, it is necessary to combine two domesticated wolves into an enclosed space before feeding them with raw meat. The space should not be too small. Otherwise, it will refuse to breed, as further explained below. Basically, throw away the raw meat, guide the two wolves directly above it, give it space, sit and wait. As with the wild boar, you will hear a sound and a lot of pink hearts will spurt out. That means they did the act, and the wolf cub is coming soon.

As with wild boars, the evaluation of breeding wolves determines the “quality” of their offspring. About the cheap seats in the back again – When breeding wolves with two different ratings, the offspring can have either rating. Therefore, when breeding a 1-star wolf and a 2-star wolf, the offspring will be 1-star or 2-star. Therefore, tame at least one 2-star wolf is a great advantage as it allows the 2-star offspring to breed with the 2-star parent to produce more 2-star wolves. Will be. Again, don’t think too hard.

Non-breeding wolves in Walheim

If the wolf is not breeding in Walheim, you need to make a big pen. The same is true for wild boars. The number of animals that can exist in a particular area is limited. Therefore, if wolves and wild boars are not breeding, you need to either eliminate them (also known as kill some) or move some to another pen. Alternatively, you can increase the size of your existing pen. What you choose depends on whether you need resources. But in the end, that’s your answer. If you reduce the number of wolves in the pen or make a larger enclosure, they will start breeding again.

How to breed Rocks in Walheim

At the time of writing, there seems to be no way to breed Rocks in Walheim. You can tame it like a wolf or a wild boar, but you can’t make any more. If you don’t know how to tame the Rocks, you can also click the link above to read about it. The bottom line is that fencing them is completely useless because of their immense strength. Throw barley and cloudberries and run hard. After a few trips, the animal will be tamed and can be guided to the pen. But if you want baby rocks, that’s not a problem yet. But that may be the future.

