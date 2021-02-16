Polish Rules for LSP Using Google Translate; Define Professional Translators





Polish courts set a certain precedent by considering the use of free machine translation (MT) tools such as Google Translate and what constitutes a professional translator.

The ruling made last summer was the subject of an article on February 8, 2021 written by Wojciech Woloszyk, a lawyer linguist and CEO of legal translation specialist IURIDICO. Woloszyk was called by the court as an expert witness.

As far as Woloszyks knows, this is the first Poland to mention freely available MT tools in the context of confidentiality, intellectual property rights, and the responsibility of the Language Service Provider (LSP) to oversee the quality of work of translators. It is a judgment of.

LSP took the client to court in 2013 to seek payment for translating a book from Polish to English. The client refused to pay for the LSP, not only because the translation was very late, but also because it was as low quality as a second. The LSP had to be hired to get the job done right.

LSP used Google Translate to perform 92% of the translations and hired a translator (also known as PEMT or MTPE) to post-edit the output. The remaining 8% was translated using CAT (aka CAT) tools. (At that time, the translator was a fifth-year computer science student who won a national English contest for high school students.)

The LSP and the client agree that the translation will be performed by a professional translator and edited by a native speaker with special knowledge in the field, as Woloszyk explained, and the translation output is suitable for professional use. I should have been there.

In his testimony as an expert witness, Woloszyk said that the translation provided by the petitioner LSP had many language errors, some remained untranslated, and the final output was basically the publication. He said it was not what he expected from the intended text. The court agreed with Woloszyk, dismissed the proceedings and ordered the LSP to pay the proceedings. The proceeding is currently pending.

As Woloszyk eloquently pointed out, the profession of translators (not certified / sworn translators) is not regulated by Polish legislators, but in exchange for each person who translates money is professional Sometimes referred to as the translator of. The fact that there is no legal definition does not pave the way for unlimited discretion in interpreting a given concept.

In that ruling, the court concluded that the person LSP hired to perform the translation was not considered a professional translator. The court stated that professional translators must (a) receive appropriate university training in translation techniques. (B) Familiar with translation rules. (C) Have practical experience and substantial knowledge in the field of translation tasks.

In addition, the court said that if the LSP knew that free MT tools were being used for the task, it would mean a serious breach of professional practice and a possible breach of the client’s intellectual property rights.

Slater asked Kimon Fountoukidis, the founder and chairman of the Krakow-based LSP Argos Multilingual, to comment on the decision. MT has come a long way since 2013, when the translation in question was first delivered. The same applies to Google’s Terms of Service. With current paid access to GT, you can protect your client’s data.

We also asked Krzysztof Zdanowski, CEO of Poland-based LSP Summa Linguae Technologies, about the commercial implications of such a ruling. He thinks it may affect the local market in two ways, both very positive in my opinion, summarized as follows:

Client and LSP Education According to Zdanowski, buyers and LSPs can also be ultimately educated about what a professional MT really is. For MT, we don’t just use Google. [Translate] Ask the translator to edit the result. Most people have experimented with it, but they know what they really need to choose the right engine public or custom build score MT output, train and retrain the engine, and integrate it into their workflow. There are only a handful of them. Motivation for LSPs to provide professional support While MT is familiar and wants to benefit from MT, LSPs are required to provide professional MT support.

Zdanowski told Slator that the local market felt very ignorant and the case proved my claim. Local LSPs tend to be freestyled on public MTs. We hope this case will spotlight MT, push LSPs to provide professional MT services and reduce client taboos.

Unfortunately, this has received little attention in Poland and is only noticed by a small percentage of its peers.

Argos Fountoukidis seems to confirm this view. He said, as far as I am concerned, a lot of noise.

