Earth to Voyager 2: After a year in the dark, we can talk to you again

Approximately 44 years after NASA launched Voyager 2, the spacecraft crossed the frontiers of human exploration by visiting Uranus, Neptune, and ultimately interstellar space.

In March, the agency was forced to stop the pioneer of this robot as the only way to reach 12 billion miles across heaven. When NASA turns its communication channel back on Friday, the silence that haunts Earth will end and humanity will regain its ability to greet distant explorers.

Voyager 2 is directional to jump out of the solar system, so it can only receive commands from Earth through one antenna worldwide. Called DSS 43, it is located in Canberra, Australia. This is a way NASA and related space agencies, along with stations in California and Spain, communicate with a fleet of robotic spacecraft exploring everything from the Sun’s Corona to the Kuiper Belt territory of the Deep Space Network (DSN). It is a part. Beyond the orbit of Pluto. (The Voyager2s twin Voyager1 can communicate with two other stations.)

Round-trip communication with Voyager 2 takes about 35 hours 17 hours 35 minutes one way.

The DSS 43 is a 70 meter dish that has been in operation since 1973. In particular, upgrades were delayed due to new robot missions to Mars this year and more preparations for launches to study other worlds in the coming months and years. So last year, the dish was switched off and dismantled, even though the shutdown poses a significant risk to the old Voyager 2 probe.

Like everything in 2020, it wasn’t anything that would have been a regular antenna upgrade. Typically, the mission manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California dispatches about 30 experts to oversee the culinary makeover. However, due to restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was reduced to four.

At Canberra Station, the crew working on the upgrade had to be divided into three smaller teams, said Glennagle, outreach manager at Canberra Deep Space Communication Facility.

So, he said, there was always a backup team in case someone got sick, and that team could be isolated and other teams could join in to cover them.

They also split the team into morning and evening shifts to ensure social distance.

Voyager 2 was able to call a small dish at Canberra’s site during the shutdown, but was unable to send commands to the probe. If something went wrong with the probe during the last year, NASA wouldn’t have the power to fix it.

NASA was unable to send the full command to Voyager 2, but sent a test message to the spacecraft at the end of October when the antenna was almost reassembled. An on-board device, called a command loss timer, such as a deadman switch, helps determine if the spacecraft has lost contact with the Earth and needs to protect itself in the form of an electronic sleep.

In the October test, the timer was reset and the spacecraft was instructed to continue operation.

Perhaps there was a great sigh of relief, Nagle said. And I’m very happy to see that the spacecraft is still talking to us.

This work received high praise from NASA officials in the United States.

The people at Canberra’s DSN did a remarkable job in a pandemic situation just to upgrade the DSS 43, said Suzanne Dodd, Voyager Mission Project Manager and Interplanetary Network Director at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It was. I’m 100% confident in that antenna and it will work fine for decades to come. Long ago when Voyager was over.

Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 hold records of the farthest places the spacecraft has ever traveled and the longest operational missions. Voyager 2 has had some problems over the years, but still feels the way in the dark, discovering the boundaries that separate the solar system from other Milky Way galaxies. I will.

According to Dodd, I’ve seen scientists with an astrophysical background examine Voyager’s data and try to match it with data from ground telescopes and other space telescopes. Moving from planetary missions to heliophysical missions, and now, in fact, to astrophysical missions, is a kind of excitement.

While Voyager 2 continues to move, Dodd and her colleagues are preparing to switch off one of the scientific sensors, the low-energy charged particle device. Doing so will allow the spacecraft’s limited power supply to remain warm enough to function other systems, especially communication antennas.

It will reduce the scientific outcomes of the spacecraft, but the current main goal is longevity.

According to Dodd, the challenge is not new technology or great discoveries. The challenge is to keep it running for as long as possible and return scientific data as much as possible.

The team estimates that both spacecraft will be operational for another four to eight years, and NASA gave the team another three years of flight time last year.

According to Dodd, the spacecraft remains connected. It always surprises me.

