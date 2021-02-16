Scottish waste technology company wins innovation award





Topolytics, an Edinburgh-based data analytics business, won the Innovation Award at the National Recycling Awards.

Its waste map software uses machine learning to make waste more visible and verifiable so that Congress and organizations can track it.

The company was praised for its positive approach to modernizing global waste management by allowing producers to understand how much waste they produce.

Wastemap is used by producers, processors, investors and regulators to produce better environmental and commercial outcomes.

Topolytics, in collaboration with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas, has created a digital waste regulation system in the United Kingdom that analyzes the movement of hundreds of millions of regulated wastes both domestically and internationally each year.

Dr. Michael Groves, Chief Executive Officer of Topolytics, said: The waste system is complex, the waste industry is global, and the value of waste is important. Make this system more prominent, build trust in your data, and gain global value. In this document.

WasteMap is a means of filtering, processing and analyzing large amounts of detailed waste movement data, operated, costed and resourceed by waste producers, recyclers, investors and others throughout the waste value chain. Identify efficiency, present and future.

The MRW National Recycling Awards brings together recycling and waste management experts to recognize and celebrate recycling and waste management best practices and innovations.

Corin Williams, editor of MRW, added: This year was a difficult year for all of us, and the commitment of thousands of employees, represented by NRA, was inspiring. They maintain the country and illuminate the path to a more resource-efficient future. ..

This award is based on the $ 100,000 prize pool won in the 2019 Google Cloud and SAP Circular Economy 2030 Contests.

Topolytics is recognized by the Ellen MacAuthur Foundation as a global circular economy innovator and by the Cleantech Group as one of the leading smart waste companies.

The company is working with SAP on the COP26 Waste Insights project. This project will showcase the power of innovative technology to derive value from over 9 billion tonnes of waste generated worldwide.

